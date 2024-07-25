Home page World

From: John Welte

A group of cyclists in the Salzburg region saw a rockslide thunder past an alpine hut. The innkeeper resorted to tried and tested methods to calm the holidaymakers.

Neukirchen am Großvenediger – The Hohe Tauern National Park with its three-thousand-meter peaks, glaciers and waterfalls is a paradise for Austrian holidaymakers – in summer and winter. The beds in the south of Salzburg, East Tyrol and Carinthia in the shadow of the Großglockner and Großvenediger are currently fully booked. Holidaymakers storm the alpine pastures and mountains on foot, by bike or by gondola.

The shock was all the greater when a huge rockslide thundered into the valley near Neukirchen am Großvenediger on Wednesday evening (24 July). “It was like a thunderstorm,” says the innkeeper of the Stockeralm Gotthard Kaiser to the portal Salzburg24He wanted to see what had just happened, as a huge cloud of dust had enveloped the hut. It had suddenly become dark.

The innkeeper hears loud thunder and suddenly it gets dark

At this point, the local fire brigade was just carrying out its routine fire-fighting exercise when they called Neukirchen’s Andreas Schweinberger at 8:38 p.m. and informed him about the rockfall in the Untersulzbachtal near the Stockeralm. A caller had contacted the local mayor and told him about the rockfall and the unclear situation. The rock masses had thundered just past the alpine pasture.

Since it was not clear whether people were affected, the fire brigade rushed to the scene. “After consulting the operator of the Stockeralm, the all-clear was given on site,” the fire brigade said. The Stockeralm and the guests there were merely “dusted up”.

Cyclists are shocked when they are enveloped in rock dust

A group of about eight cyclists were on the mountain pasture at the time of the rockfall, reports hut owner Kaiser. “It was definitely something they don’t see very often.” Everyone went into the hut and waited. “Then I gave them a little schnapps and everything was fine again,” laughs the owner. As long as nothing happens to anyone, you can cope in the mountains if “a rock falls down” from time to time, he says toS24.

The rock is now lying at the rock where it broke off. This is not the first time that rock has broken off near the Stockeralm. There was a rockfall at almost the same spot about eight years ago. “Nature has shown us once again who is boss,” said Neukirchen’s local fire brigade commander Thomas Scheuerer. Fortunately, everything turned out well: no one was injured, no buildings were damaged. The cause of the rockfall is unclear, but it is likely that the Climate change fault.

In fact, rockslides have become more frequent in the Alps in recent years. Just last week, an access road to a mountain inn in the Dolomites was buried. Before that, a storm had caused severe damage in villages along the Brenner motorway. In Austria, even holidaymakers were trapped by mudslides. In the Silvretta, rockslides and mudslides have blocked the road from the Montafon to the Bielerhöhe for months.