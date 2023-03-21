“Contamination has reached geology,” said specialists on Trindade Island in Brazil, who discovered something “terrifying”: rocks made of plastic waste.

Scientists studying the remote island, which is a haven for turtles, have found that plastic has become entwined with the island’s rocks, raising alarm about the growing impact of plastic debris on Earth’s geological cycles. .

The island is 1,140 kilometers from the state of Espirito Santo, in the southeast of the country, and is a protected area for the green turtles that spawn there.

“This is new and terrifying at the same time, because the contamination has reached geology,” said Fernanda Avelar Santos, a geologist at the Federal University of Paraná.

He added that “pollution, litter in the sea and plastic improperly dumped in the oceans is becoming geological material… preserved in Earth’s records.”

The geology of the volcanic Trindade Island has fascinated scientists for years. It is largely uninhabited and isolated from human influence, but the increasing amount of plastic waste has found its way.

Main cause

“We identified that (the contamination) comes mainly from fishing nets, which are very common debris on the island’s beaches,” said Avelar Santos.

“The (nets) are dragged by sea currents and accumulate on the beach. When the temperature rises, this plastic melts and becomes embedded with the natural material of that place.”

Trindade Island is one of the most important conservation sites in the world for green turtles. (Chelonia mydas), with thousands arriving each year to spawn.

The only human inhabitants of Trindade are members of the Brazilian navy, which maintains a base on the island and protects the nesting turtles. The discovery raises questions about the legacy of humans on Earth, the scientist said.

“We talk a lot about the Anthropocene, and this is it,” he said, referring to a proposed geological epoch defined by the impact of humans on the planet’s geology and ecosystems.

A recent estimate puts more than 170 trillion pieces floating in the world’s oceans, according to a new analysis from the Gyres Institute.

Every day around 8 million pieces of plastic find their way into our oceans.

The amount of plastic trash flowing into those seas each year is expected to nearly triple by 2040, and there could be more plastic than fish.

Meanwhile, a 2022 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report found that plastic production has doubled worldwide in the past 20 years, with only 9 percent successfully recycled.