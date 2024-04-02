Home page World

From: John Welte

In the Passeier Valley, this rock fell onto the road near St. Martin. © Facebook/Voluntary Fire Department St. Martin in Passeier

Heavy rains raged in the Italian Alps. In South Tyrol's Passeier Valley, a huge rock crashed onto an important road. Large chunks also fell on the transit road to the Reschen Pass near Merano.

St. Martin in Passeier/Meran – While the Foehn storm north of the Alps caused warm days and Saharan dust until Easter Monday, it rained almost non-stop in northern Italy during Holy Week and on the public holidays. Violent floods and mudslides raged everywhere between Montblanc and Friuli. Many rocks were washed free and thundered into the valley.

Huge boulder thunders on the thoroughfare through the holiday valley

In the South Tyrolean Passeiertal valley north of Merano, which tourists know as a mountain idyll, a large chunk came loose on Monday (April 1st) around 11 a.m. from a hill above the main road through the valley and crashed between the town of St. Martin and the bridge to the local commercial area onto the roadway below. The road leads from Meran over the 2094 meter high Jaufenpass to Vipiteno, where you can join the Brenner motorway.

Miraculously, no one was injured when the rocks fell onto the busy road. The local fire department organized a wheel loader to push the rock off the road.

Another chunk stopped just above a well-known brewery on the transit road

A large rock also crashed onto the road at the well-known Forst brewery near Meran, where the road from the Reschen Pass leads to Meran. After the clearing by an excavator and the clean-up work by the Algund Volunteer Fire Department, traffic on the main road into Vinschgau was reopened. Luckily there were no injuries here either.

These rocks fell onto the road to the Reschen Pass near Meran. © Algund Volunteer Fire Department EO/Facebook

As at many other locations, firefighters were involved in clearing work at Easter instead of celebrating with their families. “Many thanks to our approximately 1,200 volunteer firefighters in the country who were not able to spend Easter Monday with their families, but were involved in over 300 storm operations for the benefit of others!” writes the South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association on Facebook.

“Thank you, thank you for your efforts and come home safe” and similar comments are written by users under the post. “God bless the fire brigades, because they are there immediately when their help is needed and free of charge.”