The Rockies squad took top honors in the Malova Youth Volleyball Tournament. The rocky ones beat the Búhos team in an intense final held at the Centennial Sports Center.

The first set was for the Owls 25-17with an excellent defensive performance from Búho Susan Islas.

The second set went to the Rockies 25-21where Armando Soto defended his teammates on defense tooth and nail, and the central defenders America Uriarte and Nubia López were in charge of doing a great offensive job to win the set.

Finally the third set was for Rockies with a score of 15-8, where Chrisbet Camargo appeared, on his return to the courts, with his team leadership to lead his teammates to their second crown this season.

The match for third place was won by Prepa Mochis A with a score of 25-19 and 25-20. The preparatory students began attacking from the beginning with the serve of Ruby Soto and the very wise attacks of Jocsan Serrano, in addition to having a great performance by point guard José Carlos Serrano and Adán Váldez in the center.

For his part Halconas, Gabriel Figueroa shone with excellent blocks, as well as Brigit Enriquez with a good defensive performance, however it was not enough for them to win the game against the Profe’s pupils. Javier Gamez.

As a final number, the award ceremony was heldwas attended by Professor Carlos Garzón from the College of Referees, Dr. Rogelio Maldonado, representative of parents, Professor Javier Gámez from Prepa Mochis, Professor Maria José Gonzalez from Club Halconas and Professor Harold Sánchez, from organizing committee.