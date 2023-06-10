Rockfest | Rockfest’s most anticipated guest, Pantera, was insanely hard hitting

Many people come to Rockfest especially because of the general atmosphere. This time there was also a band, whose rare appearance will soon be repeated again.

Cottage road-like dirt road. That’s how we got to the Rockfest organized at Hyvinkää airport. The festival was the seventh in its series and 50,000 visitors were expected.

On the first day of the festival, the exchange of tickets for wristbands at the gates of the area proceeded at a leisurely pace and queues piled up in front of the distribution points.

Fortunately, the drizzling rain started to stop just as the first performers of Rockfest took the stage.

Sick of it All played in the early evening of Rockfest Thursday.

Red Stage was opened by the energetic US band Sick of it All. The band’s engaging hardcore punk was just the right mood lifter for the early evening of the festival.

At the same time, the Black Stage, located in the festival’s tent, was performed by the Finnish hard rock band Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz was not at its best at Rockfest.

Just a few years ago, when Santa Cruz’s original line-up was assembled, it exuded confidence and energy. Now, all the enthusiasm and the joy of playing, which used to radiate from the band, were only scraps left.

With the exception of singer Archie, the other original members of the band left the band in the middle of the tour in 2018. Feeling unhappy and bored, the band mainly played songs from the band’s best years, i.e. the first three records, and ended their set 15 minutes early.

“Well, is it good spirit? I know why it is. Pantera satana!” shouted the singer of Lord, who opened the main stage of the festival with a deliberately awkward show Tomi Putaansuu referring to the most anticipated performer of the night.

Lordi pulled a good-natured and warm-hearted show at Rockfest. “We’re starting the festival season here, so a little rusty, but yes, this one, the heat helps,” joked the band’s singer Tomi Putaansuu on a chilly evening.

As the last rays of the sun dappled the cold land of Rockfest, the messenger of melancholia rock VV, or Ville Valo.

The atmosphere of the gig saw a precise zigzag. Himi’s songs received the biggest applause. It seemed strongly that they had come to the gig to listen to Himi, not so much VV.

VV served the audience steadily with his solo production and Himi’s biggest hits.

For VV, the essential question is what will happen when he releases his next album. And the third. That is, when we come to a situation where VV’s own songs may begin to take places of Him classics from the set list. Is there enough audience for the gigs then?

The Light itself looked more serene than ever. Hymynkare flashed his lips here and there and on stage he mostly stayed and concentrated on singing.

“ Pantera was in an insanely hard hit.

Evening the most anticipated band Pantera was insanely hard hitting.

The band took the stage last December for the first time in over 20 years. The last time the band was seen in Finland was in 1998, when it was still in its original line-up.

That’s why the singer Phil Anselmo decided in the first half of the gig to ask how many in the audience saw the band for the first time. The greater part.

The remaining original members, Anselmo and the bassist Rex Brown, were allowed to bask in the spotlight of the concert. However, it also quickly became clear that the guitarists who replaced the band’s deceased musicians Zakk Wylde and the drummer Charlie Benante made the songs sound just right.

Black Sabbath cover Planet Caravan during the band’s late musicians were seen Vinnie Paul’s and Dimebag Darrell’s a video cavalcade honoring the memory.

Audience at Pantera’s performance at Rockfest on Thursday.

Pantera put on an undeniably amazing and blisteringly energetic show on the opening night of Rockfest. Groove metal’s king group held the audience in its strong grip, and made it mosh hard.

Battle Beast closed the first day of the festival.

“Call me boys, a little tilulilu, exclaimed the singer of Stratovarius, who performed with dedication Timo Kotipelto in the early evening of the second day of the festival.

Tilulilua was served throughout the day, because based on the bands, the theme of the day was power metal and hard rock.

Power metal band Stratovarius was seen on Friday as the second performer on the main stage.

The second day of the festival dawned serenely. Sand drifted along the surface of the airport in warmer weather than the day before.

Both new and long-time Rockfest visitors praised the smooth organization of the event. The quality of the food, moderate queues and the number of water points and toilets were praised.

I also got to admire the behavior at metal festivals again. Many, for example, willingly stopped to check with the security guards in which areas it was allowed to go with a drink.

To the place had been reached even after a long distance. The friends from Rovaniemi, who visited the event for the first time, confessed to being kasarrock fans and said that they came there especially inspired by Pantera and Mötley Crüe.

“This is a tradition”, those who have visited the event since the first year Kristina and Terho Virtanen told.

The festival has become better for them every year. The atmosphere brings them to the event. “The whole is what we are here for,” says Terho.

Pinja Heinikangas and Freja Sjöstedt arrived on foot from Helsinki after winning a challenge on Rockfest’s Instagram page, where they were looking for two marchers.

The duo, who covered a distance of 60 kilometers with blistered feet, made the journey in a total of about 28 hours and said that they wondered many times on the way whether what they were doing was “even real”.

For their performance, the duo was awarded with festar’s vip wristbands. Can you still party? “You can handle it, especially when you get to the sauna first,” the two laughed in front of the sauna at the campsite.

Pinja Heinikangas (left) and Freja Sjöstedt arrived at Rockfest on foot from Helsinki after winning a challenge on Rockfest’s Instagram page.

First one of the expected acts of the evening was the American band Mötley Crüe. The band’s gig had mostly nostalgia value, which also died in a mercilessly bad gig.

The band’s joint playing got worse several times, and not the singer Vince Neil couldn’t manage to stay in the right rhythm, but sang the verses a bit there.

At the same time, the dancers who appeared half-naked whipped their behinds as if it were a completely different event than a concert.

Mötley Crüe’s bassist Nikki Sixx (left) and John5, who replaced guitarist Mick Mars, who left the band last year.

At least however, the day turned out to be special for one of the fans. The bassist of the band in the middle of the gig Nikki Sixx decided to grab one of the fans to visit the stage. Arpa won the one in the front row Ronja Pörhö.

Ronja Pörhö, who arrived in Hyvinkää on the night train from Oulu, was able to meet bassist Nikki Sixx on stage at Mötley Crüe’s gig for a while.

Pörhö, who arrived in Hyvinkää on the night train from Oulu for the band, told HS after the gig that he had been a fan of the band for a long time and had now seen the band live for the first time.

“I feel like I completely missed the moment when I got so confused about it, because that kind of thing just doesn’t happen!” Pörhö sweated after the gig.

For the day the British last seen at Rockfest four years ago The hard rock band Def Leppard, on the other hand, as the last performer on the main stage, pulled off a stylish show in every way.

Although most of the songs heard were from the band’s 1980s production, the visually striking show exuded freshness.

The British hard rock band Def Leppard last performed at Rockfest four years ago.

The band, which seemed very cheerful and enthusiastic, performed their biggest hits, such as Hysteria and Love Bites in addition, new production from last year’s release Diamond Star Halos from the album. The kilometers traveled did not shine from the band, which was in complete shock.

The newer production appealed to enthusiastic listeners as much as the older songs. The audience danced and danced along with the show. Last heard from Photograph-song blew up the bank and left a smile on the lips of every festival-goer.