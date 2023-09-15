Home page World

From: John Welte

There were two rockfalls on the Matterhorn. © IMAGO/Cavan Images

Two huge rock falls have occurred on the Matterhorn – one each on the Swiss and the Italian side. Mountaineers were also surprised by a rock fall on the north face of the Eiger.

Zermatt/Breuil-Cervina/Grindelwald – The Matterhorn, with its characteristic rocky needle and its height of 4,478 meters, is probably the most impressive and best-known mountain in the Alps. On its north side is the sophisticated Swiss winter sports resort of Zermatt, on its south side is the Italian mountaineering paradise of Breuil-Cervinia.

Massive rocks fell in front of the mountaineers’ eyes

Large rock falls fell on both sides last Sunday. Mountaineers on the south side filmed how rock masses thundered into the depths in a large cloud of dust. A little later, a rockslide also occurred on the north side. According to what we know so far, no one was injured.

In mid-July, the main route to the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat was closed after a rock fall a thousand meters below the summit in Zermatt. 1000 cubic meters of rock were lost. Climbing loudly in high season FAZ When the weather is good, 150 climbers climb the rock pyramid every day.

The rockfall not only alarmed mountain guides in Valais, who had to rescue several rope teams with helicopters, but also caused a stir throughout Swiss tourism. There was also a large collapse on the Upper Grindelwald Glacier, which even temporarily dammed a river.

On the Eiger, a rope team is surprised by a rock fall while climbing

At the beginning of the week, a rope team was surprised by a rock fall while climbing on the famous north face of the Eiger. “At the Ghilini-Piola Direttissima, the huge rock pillar on pitch 22 probably collapsed and smashed the entire part of the wall underneath,” reported German extreme mountaineer Robert Jasper on Instagram three days ago. The new Renaissance Route is also affected. Mountaineers should avoid the area for the time being.

Experts blame the thawing of the mountains, even at the highest peaks. “The extremely high temperatures during this period, even at altitude (the freezing point at almost 5,000 meters), are increasingly weakening the permafrost and thus the stability of the rock plates,” explains the portal ildolomiti.it.

Four days of thaw at an altitude of over 4,500 meters

Tornado Italy became more precise on Monday: “Yesterday, for example, the temperature at the weather station Capanna Margherita (4560 m) reached 10.0 degrees, a value that is very close to the record of 10.2 degrees from June 2019.” In the days before Temperatures at the weather station on the Doufourspitze, neighboring the Matterhorn, were not below freezing for four days and 17 hours, “an unprecedented event,” it is said.

Mirko Demozzi, President of the Geological Society of Trentino-South Tyrol, explains ildolomiti.it: “Permafrost is nothing more than ground that is permanently frozen at altitude.” When temperatures rise due to climate change, which also leads to very sudden changes at certain altitudes, the permafrost melts and water begins to flow.

Alpine geologists are more alarmed than ever before

The rock that was previously held together by this frozen part begins to crumble. “The problem today is the sharp rise in temperatures and climate change. What we are experiencing is affecting not only the glaciers, but also the ice in the ground, and this has never happened in the recent past.”

There was also a large rock fall recently on the Sassolungo in the South Tyrolean Dolomites, as well as on the Schiara and at the Punte di Campiglio in the Brenta Dolomites. Meanwhile, in Italy, the supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields near Naples is causing a stir: the earth has now trembled beneath the most famous crater, the Solfatara. Residents have been making disturbing observations for weeks.