Severe storms are raging in northern Italy. There were violent rock falls in South Tyrol and an entire slope in Trentino slipped. A scenario that is also related to the changing climate.

Frankfurt – The images that could be seen from northern Italy over the Easter weekend are causing horror. During a rockfall in South Tyrol, several man-sized boulders crashed onto the streets, one of which even smashed through the roof of a carpentry workshop. He ended up in the middle of the workshop – an event that could have been fatal had it not happened on a holiday.

In the Italian town of Valstrona, a debris avalanche devastated the town and many people have been isolated from the outside world ever since. And the storms also had fatal consequences in Austria: a couple in Styria was killed in their car by a falling tree on Easter Monday.

Rockfalls and landslides occur again and again in the Alps – and the danger is growing, say experts. © Imago/Geisser/Eibner Europe/Canva Collage

Widespread problem in the Alps: Permafrost is decreasing

Extreme situations that we have to get used to, willy-nilly, says meteorologist Gudrun Mühlbacher from the climate office of the German Weather Service in Munich. “There have always been rock falls, but we just have to expect that they will increase. And possibly also in areas that were previously considered somewhat safer,” explains Mühlbacher. The reason for this is also the changed climate: “We are now seeing the problem on a large scale and in the mountain areas that the permafrost is decreasing and relatively quickly.”

From the meteorologist's point of view, it is not yet clear in detail what this means for the Alpine region, as long-term observation has only been taking place for a few years. “We are still in the process of understanding the entire context.” But one thing is certain: “Climate change sets processes in motion in the mountains that can lead to rock falls or landslides occurring more often.”

People need to be aware of the growing danger

A circumstance to which people also have to adapt. “We know, for example, from many professional climbers that they often only climb in winter because then the frost sits in the rock and makes the whole thing a little more stable.” For inexperienced mountain lovers, greater caution applies: “You have to be careful “Just be aware that the Alpine region has a special climate,” says Mühlbacher. “Certain dangers will increase. This makes it all the more important that people just stay on the designated paths.” But not everyone does that. And even there – Mühlbacher adds – “no one hundred percent guarantee” can be given.

Locals are particularly affected – early warning systems should help

The situation is particularly dramatic for people who live in the affected regions. The extent to which certain areas may have to be abandoned because the danger becomes too great to live there has so far been difficult to answer. “There are many mountain regions that now have early warning systems,” explains Mühlbacher. “Many countries have also initiated major measures to secure areas: structures, protective fences, protective forests, avalanche rockfall protection” – all of this is already being implemented in many places. Another point is that many settlements are already designed in such a way that they have a certain resilience to such natural events, Mühlbacher continued.

Rockfalls in the Alps can only be prevented to a limited extent

However, the increase in rockfalls and landslides cannot be completely prevented. The meteorologist emphasizes this very clearly. “The climate change train is rolling. That's how it rolls. But we as humanity decide how fast it rolls and whether it drives slower at some point. And we decide what we're going to throw on the tracks.” Mühlbacher also means the climate protection measures, from which – as she says – the current generations probably don't benefit directly, but all future generations do.

From their point of view, the biggest challenge at the moment is to avoid future damage as much as possible and to adapt to the changed reality in the mountains.