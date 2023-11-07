Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Italian state road: The Gardasena Orientale must be cleared of debris between Torbole and Malcesine. © Screenshot X@localteamit

Nothing is moving forward between Riva del Garda and Malcesine: heavy rain causes a landslide on the Gardesana Orientale on Lake Garda. Italy’s local politicians consult.

Riva del Garda – Italy is not spared from storms in autumn. On the contrary: authorities, fire departments and disaster control are reporting extreme weather in many places. Tuscany was hit particularly hard recently. Specifically: Severe flooding devastated several areas near Florence as a result of storm Ciaran.

Lake Garda: Scree slopes on Monte Baldo after heavy rain

Heavy rain is also causing concern on Lake Garda. On that northern Italian lake, where holidaymakers from southern Germany in particular arrive in their thousands every year. The small town of Riva del Garda in the far north is one of their destinations, or the picturesque Malcesine on the eastern bank. But: There has been no progress between the two communities for days, at least by car.

Because: Debris and falling rocks have made the state road 249 Gardesana Orientale between Torbole, the neighboring town of Rivas, and Malcesine impassable. The street guards have been busy clearing up the area for days. This is reported by the news site Local team and the news agency Ansa.

In the video: From Lazise to Linfano – rules of etiquette for tourists to Italy

The important road for holidaymakers and commuters below the Busatte-Tempesta panoramic hiking trail had to be closed because an estimated 700 cubic meters of rock had come loose. The rubble tumbled down the slope. Metal nets attached to the slope were apparently unable to stop the masses of rubble.

Lake Garda: Below Monte Baldo, rubble blocks the road to Riva del Garda

This is on a video at X (formerly Twitter). Local team to see. Accordingly, a section of the wall that borders the slope in front of the state road also collapsed. On October 31st, workers used an excavator to remove mud and boulders. But: That obviously takes time. Which is why the Gardesana Orientale was still closed in this area on Monday (November 6th).

The Gardesana Orientale runs in the northeastern area of ​​Lake Garda below the steep slopes of Monte Baldo. The danger of possible debris flows has long been known. In summer, long traffic jams often form between the holiday resorts of Riva del Garda and Malcesine up to Garda and Bardolino. Bardolino is known for having a particularly large number of tourists from Bavaria vacationing there.

Tricky: The Gardesana Orientale crosses Trentino and Veneto in the northeast of Lake Garda. Both Italian regions are responsible for maintenance with their road guards. As the Ansa writes, Maurizio Fugatti, the president of the autonomous region of Trento, Torbole mayor Gianni Morandi, the vice-president of Veneto, Elisa De Berti, and the president of the province of Verona, Flavio Massimo Pasini, met specifically to consult.

Important Lake Garda road closed: There are also problems with storms in Trentino

Their goal: to have the Gardesana Orientale evacuated as quickly as possible. And to be prepared for future storms with debris avalanches. Around 20 kilometers further west, state road 350 to Vielgereuth (Italian: Folgaria) had to be closed due to the severe storms. Here, in the Trento region, the clean-up work is underway, according to the news portal stol.it even take several weeks. (pm)