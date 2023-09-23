Home page World

From: John Welte

The Che Guevara via ferrata near Dro (Lake Garda) was swept away by a rock fall. © Facebook/Trentinodascoprire-Imago/Cavan Image

A rock fall near Lake Garda has destroyed one of the most beautiful via ferratas in the Italian Alps. It was dedicated to the Argentine-Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.

Dro – For decades, the Che Guevara via ferrata above the municipality of Dro north of Lake Garda in Italy was the favorite via ferrata of alpinists in the Italian Alps. Long secured wire rope passages with clamps alternated with easy walking terrain. After 1,500 meters in altitude, you could enjoy a fantastic view of Lake Garda and the surrounding mountain landscape at the summit of Monte Casale (1,632 meters).

Via ferrata on Lake Garda (Italy): Video shows how the rock masses thunder into the depths

On Friday (September 22nd) there was a loud alarm ladige.it At around 5.15 p.m., a loud thundering noise occurred to the residents of the Pietramurata part of the municipality: rocks thundered from the rock face of Monte Casale into the depths, with the via ferrata in the middle. The rockfall, which according to the report was probably facilitated by bad weather, occurred in the first part of the via ferrata.

The via ferrata had already been closed three years ago because rockfalls had also damaged parts of metal cables and other safety elements.

Repair work was carried out last year, but the winter had caused new damage to new sections of the Via Ferrata, which is why the closure was still in force on Friday. “As a result, it has not been frequented throughout the season and what happened today was a dramatic confirmation that this ban was absolutely necessary,” writes ladige.it.

Via ferrata closed in the Italian Alps: “Dramatic confirmation” of the municipality’s measures

Now the damage caused by the stone avalanche on Friday must also be assessed, which is loud ladige.it “It was of remarkable proportions and certainly overran a significant part of the ‘Che Guevara’.” The municipality of Dro has already taken action and has planned an inspection for Saturday (September 23) involving firefighters and experts from the Geological Survey of the Province of Trento become.

The locals Gianni Bassetti, Francesco Petrolli and Arrigo Pisoni opened the “Via Ferrata Ernesto Che Guevara” on June 10, 1959, apparently they were big fans of the not uncontroversial revolutionary who lived from 1928 to 1967. For the via ferrata pope and mountain hiking guide author Eugen Hüsler, the Che Guevara via ferrata is one of the most beautiful via ferratas in the Lake Garda region – if not the most beautiful of all, at least it is the longest via ferrata in the area.

In the summer there were many dramatic rock and mountain falls, especially in the Italian Alps, and in Switzerland and Austria, historic thaws and heavy rains caused, among other things, rock avalanches on the Matterhorn and Eiger and huge mudflows in Tyrol.