On the last day of last month there was a small rockfall onto the A-7 where it passes through the municipality of Castell de Ferro but it’s happened again.

The rubble was removed without difficulty but there has been another rockfall today, provoking the closure of the A-7 and access points from Castell.

The A-7 east of Motril has repetitive problems with unstable hillside that just months after the section was inaugurated, had to be closed because of subsidences beneath the surface.

In April last year, for example, a service lane giving access to a greenhouse above a cutting gave way leaving an impassable gap in the surface.

Referring to today’s incident, the Mayor of Castell de Ferro, Antonia Antequera, explained that one of the eastbound lanes had to be closed but the delegate for the Central Government promised that they would initiate emergency repairs so that locals coming from the west can access the town from the A-7. At present they have to come off the autovía at Calahonda and use the N-340 from there or alternatively, continue on to the Mamola junction on the A-7 in order to return on the westbound lanes and and exit at Castell, as this presents no problems.

(News: Castell de Ferro, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Ideal)