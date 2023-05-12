Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Residents of a community in Switzerland fear a rockfall that could destroy their village. Until further notice, they have to leave their homes – phase red applies.

Update from May 12, 2:11 p.m.: The Swiss village of Brienz in Graubünden has to be evacuated because a rock fall is imminent. All villagers must have vacated their homes by Friday (May 12) at 6 p.m. Originally, the authorities said that entering the village during the day was still allowed after the evacuation. However, since a rock fall is becoming more and more likely, phase red now applies.

Residents of the mountain village of Brienz have to be evacuated because of the impending rock fall. © Gian Ehrenzeller/dpa

In concrete terms, this means a complete evacuation for an indefinite period of time. After the citizens of Brienz left their homes on Friday evening, they will not be able to return like that for the next few weeks or even months Srf reported. A shock for the people of Brienz.

“It was like getting a couple on your head. Like a low blow. In the subconscious you know that it’s coming, you don’t want to admit it, but it’s coming,” says a resident in an interview with the daily News. He doesn’t like to pack. But he has no other choice. “My mother told me she’s not afraid of the stones, she’s afraid of the unknown. How long are we gone? And she doesn’t want to leave the house, which also hurts me,” Brienz continued.

Switzerland fears rockfall and evacuates entire community

First report from May 10th: Brienz – In the small village of Brienz in the municipality of Albula/Alvra in the Swiss canton of Graubünden, one of the largest evacuations in the country to date is pending. By Friday (May 12) at 6 p.m., numerous people had to leave the village and be taken to temporary shelters. The reason for the large-scale clearance is an impending rockfall.

Village Brienz Community Albula/Alvra Canton Grisons Reported Residents 85

Rockfall in Switzerland: Municipality informs the village about evacuation

Again Srf reports, large amounts of rock could slide or break off a slope in the next one to three weeks. The municipal management team therefore declared the orange phase and informed the Brienz population about the evacuation on Tuesday evening (9 May). “We are aware that this decision is associated with a lot of emotions,” said Mayor Daniel Albertin, according to the New Zurich newspaper (NZZ) opposite the village.

From Friday evening until further notice, no one will be allowed to stay overnight in the village. Depending on how the experts assess the risk on Saturday, citizens can go home during the day. The animals in Brienz also have to be taken out of the village in view of the impending rockfall. The transport of large livestock such as cattle and pigs is organized by the municipality, said Pascal Porchet from the Graubünden Office for Military and Civil Protection Srf known.

Evacuation in Switzerland due to rockfall: Above the village there is a rocky area “Island”

Brienz is not the first Swiss village where there is a risk of a rockfall – in the mountain village of Kandersteg, the “pointed rock” has been expected to fall off for years. The residents of Brienz have also known for a long time that the 1.9 million cubic meter rocky area called “Island” above the village is dangerous and could be threatened with evacuation. The “island” moves independently of the slope below and has accelerated significantly over the past year. Now the danger of a rockfall is acute. That also has something to do with the weather forecast, said Simon Löw, professor emeritus for engineering geology at the University of ETH Zurich, on Swiss television. Rainfall is forecast every day up to Sunday (May 14) – this could significantly increase the slide speed.

According to the NZZ experts assume a 60 percent probability that boulders will crash on the idyllic village. Flows of debris and a landslide cannot be ruled out, as the head of the early warning service, Stefan Schneider, explains. “It’s something where the slope thunders down at a speed of 100 to 200 kilometers per hour, is in the village in 30 seconds and destroys the village,” says Schneider.

Rockfall in Switzerland: If the level is red, evacuation for the village also applies during the day

As soon as the experts expect the boulders to break off in three to ten days, the red phase must be declared. Then the residents of Brienz will no longer be allowed to enter the village during the day. An immediate evacuation is also conceivable, according to Schneider. “If the situation unexpectedly deteriorates faster than expected before Friday evening, the ’emergency evacuation’ must be triggered.” In this case, the residents will be prompted with an alarm signal to leave the village immediately. There are currently 85 people registered in Brienz. During the evacuation, the municipality provides a furniture store and supports the search for accommodation, according to Christian Gartmann, media spokesman for the municipality.

A tragic accident at the beginning of the year showed just how dangerous falling rock masses can be: Two workers died in a rock fall in Austria. (tt/dpa)