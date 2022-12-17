Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

A massive rockfall is currently making the path to Guntschach impassable – the clean-up work is expected to be extensive, further rock movements are to be feared.

Maria Rain – On Thursday (December 15) a massive rockfall occurred in the Austrian municipality of Maria Rain (Klagenfurt Land district) in the Guntschacher Straße area. Between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., large boulders broke off the Hemmal Rock, causing immense damage to the road.

Austria: Rockfall cuts off 30 households from the outside world

As a result of the rockfall, the affected part of Guntschacher Straße is impassable. “The road can neither be driven on nor walked on. Staying and crossing is life-threatening,” said Maria Rainer Mayor Franz Ragger mydistrict.at according to with. As a result, 30 households are cut off from the outside world. Similar incidents happened in 2021 after a rock fall in Tyrol.

“A total of 50 people from Oberguntschach and Unterguntschach are affected, they can neither get in nor out,” explained Thomas Schurian, the head of Maria Rain, when asked by APA. Due to the omission of the connecting road, only the air route is now passable, which is why another road is to be prepared so far that the place is at least provisionally accessible again.

After rockfall: Austrian community fears further rock movements

The clean-up and renovation work on Guntschacher Strasse will probably take several weeks. According to the municipality, it could take up to two months before the access road is passable again. In contrast to a Swiss mountain village that was destroyed by a rock fall this year, no building in Guntschach was damaged.

However, the clean-up work is made more difficult by the fact that, according to local geologists, further rockfalls are to be expected at any time. The cause of the rock movement, which is causing the road to remain closed for the time being, is still unclear, but a possible connection with frozen rainwater is being discussed.