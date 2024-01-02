Rockets | Puppy dog ​​Masi was scared of a rocket and disappeared – Then something “completely incomprehensible” happened

Maiju Leisti spent the first day of the year without her heart. The good news arrived on Tuesday morning.

“He well and is now at home. Millions of thanks to all you lovely people who helped in the search”, wrote the owner of the Masi dog Maiju Leisti Tuesday morning on his Facebook page.

Masi, a Chinese crested dog less than one year old, managed to be on the run for about 34 hours. Outside in Espoo, it was over 15 degrees below zero.

The dog escaped on New Year's Eve in the middle of the night while Leist's family was visiting Latokaski in Espoo. Leist's purpose was to stay inside with the dogs. Leist's second Chinese crested dog, Mio, was also present at the visit, and a friend's Havanese was there.

According to his owner Maiju Leist, Masi is “perhaps the cutest creature in the world.”

But when the children opened the door to go outside to shoot rockets, Masi shot out. It was a surprise as it had shown no fear of rockets.

“That's why the puppy wasn't wearing a jacket or even a collar,” says Leisti.

He told about the incident first Western pass.

Laist posted a report about the dog's disappearance on Facebook and shared it in different groups. The announcement quickly received thousands of shares and comments.

“It was completely incomprehensible. However, you can understand that, because Masi's picture awakens everyone's nurturing instinct. Masi is perhaps the cutest creature in the world.”

Masi was finally found based on people's observations and tips. According to Leist, dozens of people participated in the search for Masi on the spot. Some of them searched for the dog several times.

“There were whole families and groups of friends at the store. Someone was looking for the dog with their thermal camera. It seems that the whole of Latokaski was involved in the search.”

Lesti says that he saw strangers there looking for Masi.

“I saw people crawling under houses with flashlights. That's when I wanted to start crying.”

With two volunteer dog-owner pairs from Vainu Etsijäkoirat ry were also involved in the search. With their help, the area where Masi moved was found out. Leisti made a scent mark in that area, i.e. left dog food there. Scent routes were made nearby to guide the site.

“In practice, we splashed tuna-flavored water around along the streets. They tried to guide Masi to the food cup.”

Leist is amazed by the resourcefulness and resourcefulness of people. The amount of goodness helped him maintain hope.

Mio is Masi's trusted friend.

“If there hadn't been someone looking for and reporting sightings of Masi, I might have given up hope earlier.”

“The contacts have been almost one hundred percent pure gold. There has been a desire to help in people's hearts.”

Eventually on Tuesday morning Leist's phone started ringing. According to observations, Masi had been seen near Malminmäki in Finnoontie. Leisti decided to go there himself with his other dog Mio. In the end, the dog was found in front of Lehtikaski's kindergarten.

“I saw Mas after parking the car, but he ran away. I finally got it to come towards me, because Mio is his trusted friend. It made me grab Masi in my arms.”

According to Leist, Masi only relaxed at home when he saw that he had arrived at a familiar place. It jumped against Leist's son and started licking Leist's face.

Leisti suspects that Masi hasn't been out in the cold the whole time, because there are no marks on the paws or stomach.

“It must have been somewhere in a carport or basement, because it was very warm at the time of discovery.”

Masi's condition is good now. According to Leist, it has been eating and drinking well, but is very tired. On Tuesday afternoon, Masi was taking a nap and cried a little in his sleep.

“It must be having a few nightmares.”