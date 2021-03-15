OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 128 – 122 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

The Oklahoma team defeats the Grizzlies and gets into the fierce fight in the West. Gilgeous-Alexander, with 30 points, the best. Check the chronicle here.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 131 – 119 UTAH JAZZ

Fourth defeat in six games for the Utah team, which this time ran into some excellent Curry and Wiggins (60 points between them). Check the chronicle here.

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 134 – 99 SAN ANTONIO SPURS

The absence of Joel Embiid did not prevent the Sixers from maintaining their winning streak by trampling this by beating the Spurs. Again, Tobias Harris, who is having his best moment of form, contributed 23 points as leader of the attack of the premises, who also had the support of Seth Curry, who reached 21 points. The Sixers’ control at the top spot in the Eastern Conference appears weak with Embiid out for at least two weeks with a bruise to a bone in his left knee. The center was, until his injury, the top MVP candidate with averages of 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds. The Sixers star center fell badly on his left leg after a dunk, his knee joint seemed to bend slightly forward and he was injured, although in the end it was not the gravity that at first everyone within the team had feared. With Embiid gone, the Sixers welcomed Ben Simmons after he missed the first two games played after the All Star, due to health and safety protocols derived from the coronavirus. Simmons, on his return, contributed 14 points and 9 assists in the game that the Sixers easily won before the assistance of fans for the first time in the stands of their field at the Wells Fargo Center, where 3,000 spectators gathered. Harris had taken it upon himself to welcome them while telling them they had missed them, but was convinced they were going to have them for the entire remainder of the second half of the regular season and the playoffs. The crowd cheered and was energetic for most of the match, booing the umpires’ decisions going against the Sixers, waving towels and dancing to the beat of the Carlton Cam. The Sixers gave them plenty of reasons to have fun because despite scoring just one point from two personnel shots to the Spurs’ 12 of 13 in the first half, they went into halftime with a 60-52 lead. Then it would be the reserves who shone in a special way and the Sixers (27-12) made it possible to conclude the game with a 35-point advantage, the fifth consecutive victory and remain leaders of the Eastern Conference. While the Spurs (19-16), despite the defeat, also remained leaders of the Southwest Division, but only with two tenths of advantage in the winning percentage over the Dallas Mavericks (20-17), who had a day Rest. Derrick White and Drew Eubanks, with 17 points each, led the Spurs, who didn’t get their best shooting inspiration from outside the perimeter, missing 17 of 21 3-point attempts. Lonnie Walker IV, who came out of reserve, was the Spurs ‘sixth player to score 15 points, but the San Antonio team also had no role in the paint, grabbing 32 rebounds to the Sixers’ 54.

ORLANDO MAGIC 97 – 102 MIAMI HEAT

Jimmy Butler was once again the leader of the Heat with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists than with those who beat the Magic and achieved their fourth consecutive victory. The game was even until the final stretch when Miami recovered in the fourth period and achieved the tenth win in the last 11 games played, which consolidates the leaders of the Southeast Division with a 21-18 mark and fourth in the Eastern Conference. Butler’s steal of a Michael Carter-Williams pass and the post layup with four seconds left to go sealed the win.. Tyler Herro, who came out of reserve, added 22 points as the second leading scorer, including four 3-pointers from eight attempts, while Kelly Olynyk, who started and at number four, was also a determining factor, scoring 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 3 steals. Olynyk’s contribution has been key in the Heat’s resurgence despite having Bam Adebayo absent due to injury. Miami trailed by as much as six points in the second half and faced a four-point deficit early in the fourth period. Although the statistics did not favor him in the games when he has been down on the scoreboard in the last 12 minutes of a game, this time he achieved his third win after having a previous record of 2-12. The teams traded the lead five times in the fourth period before the Heat trailed off in the final three minutes behind their defense and Butler’s score. A 7-0 streak, started by a shot by Butler and a triple by Herro, gave Miami a 94-100 lead. Orlando missed five shots in a row and went three minutes without a point. Nikola Vucevic scored 17 of his 38 points in the third quarter as the leader of the Magic, who lost their eighth straight game. The Magic, who are 1-2 this season against the Heat, have not won since Feb.21.. Vucevic also finished with 10 rebounds for his 26th double-double of the season.

ATLANTA HAWKS 100 – 82 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Nothing stops the new Hawks under the direction of Nate McMillan. Fifth consecutive victory for them, this time against the Cavaliers. John Collins, with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds finished as the leader of the Hawks (19-20), who are already eighth in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to be in the playoffs. Along with Collins, another tall man, Danilo Gallinari, stood out in the offensive game with 20 points and 5 rebounds. McMillan, who replaced Lloyd Pierce, fired two weeks ago, is a perfect 5-0 after making changes to the starting lineup and giving players like Nathan Knight, who came out of reserve and finished third, more minutes. scorer with 16 points and 9 rebounds, both his best marks as a professional. Collin Sexton had 15 points as leader of the Cavaliers (14-24), but could not avoid the third consecutive loss of his team. Darius Garland scored 11 points while Cedi Osman and JaVale McGee scored 10 per head. Kevin Love, in his second outing after missing 33 games with a strained right calf, played only two minutes and did not attempt a shot for a basket. The Cavaliers reported that Love “it didn’t feel good“And he didn’t want to risk a setback in his recovery.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 107 – 134 BOSTON CELTICS

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and led the Celtics beat the Rockets, which they left with the sixteenth loss in a row, the worst losing streak in the NBA at the moment and the worst in history when we consider that in all parties have lost five or more points. The Celtics (20-18) achieved the fifth victory in the last six games they have played. Along with Brown, fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, as the second leading scorer. The contribution in the inside game was made by Robert Williams III, who came out of reserve, and got a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker reached 16 points and Tristan Thompson also excelled in the inside game, grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring 8 points. As the Celtics begin to cement their winning game, the Rockets are still the reverse of the coin with a roster loaded with injuries and with reaching the second worst losing streak in its history, since in the 1968 season they set the negative mark of 17 consecutive losses. The Rockets, who have not won since Feb. 4, have lost seven straight home games for the first time since the 2006 season. Houston, which had the casualties of the starters, John Wall, Eric Gordon and PJTucker, were unable to compete. with the best individual and collective game of the Celtics. Victor Oladipo was the only Rockets starter who responded by getting 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.. The only positive note for the Houston team (11-26) was the good individual performance that the young rookie once again had, forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 21 points (best mark as a professional), 4 rebounds and 3 assists .

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 114 – 112 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The Spanish point guard shot badly, but finished with 15 + 5 + 7 assists. Anthony Edwards, with 34 points, was the best. Lillard went to 38, but couldn’t beat the Timberwolves. Check the chronicle here.

CHICAGO BULLS 118 – 95 TORONTO RAPTORS

Patrick Williams completed his best game since he arrived in the NBA and with 23 points he became the leader of the Bulls, who beat the decimated Raptors. The victory allowed Chicago (17-20) to break their streak of two consecutive losses and continue in the fight to achieve a positive mark, something that they have not yet been able to achieve so far this new season. The Chicago team held a double-digit lead for most of the second half of the game. and enjoyed a good point margin after Denzel Valentine scored three 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that brought the partial lead to 96-78 with eight minutes to go. Along with Williams, who also grabbed 6 rebounds and provided 4 assists, six other players, including the remaining four starters, finished the game with double-digit numbers. Zach LaVine added 15 points, missing four of five 3-point attempts, in addition to capturing 6 rebounds. While Lauri Markkanen and Coby White, they made 13 each. Normal Powell scored 32 points as the leading scorer for the Raptors (17-22), who lost their fifth straight game, their worst streak so far this season. Kyle Lowry, before being sent off from the game for throwing the ball in the center of the field in the direction of a referee and receiving a technical foul, scored 20 points as the second highest scorer. Chris Boucher, who came out of reserve, finished as sixth man with 17 points, which also did not prevent the defeat of the Toronto team. The Raptors, with five casualties due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, including incumbents Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, occupy eleventh place in the Eastern Conference.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 135 – 115 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

The Pelicans ran over the Los Angeles team and provoked the anger of Kawhi, who left a message at the end of the duel. Zion, Ingram and Lonzo score 70 points. Check the chronicle here.