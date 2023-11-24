Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

Despite the pause in fighting, Israel is being shelled. The fragile ceasefire appears to be in danger. Peace has now returned to southern Israel.

Jerusalem – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported that the impending ceasefire in War in Israel was broken after just 15 minutes. The IDF is said to have intercepted a rocket fired by unspecified Palestinian militants towards southern Israel.

A missile over southern Israel is intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. © IMAGO/Yi Lan¡¤asayage

Rocket sirens were reported to have sounded in the evacuated southern Israeli towns of Kissufim and Ein HaShlosha early Friday morning, shortly after a four-day ceasefire took effect. This is reported by the US news portal Newsweek citing an IDF spokesman. The ceasefire is intended to enable a prisoner exchange and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged and devastated Gaza Strip.

“There was a rocket and it was intercepted” – IDF repels fire on Israel

The only thing that is certain so far is that the rocket was fired at 7:15 a.m. local time, 15 minutes after the ceasefire came into force, which the IDF calls an “operational pause.” Israel Defense Forces spokesman said this loudly Newsweek. It is still unclear which group is responsible for the alleged missile launch. However, the IDF previously stated that Hamas bear responsibility for all attacks from the Gaza Strip on the south of Israel. Eventually it would exert influence on other local militant groups.

Peace has now returned to southern Israel. According to Luc Walpot, correspondent for the ZDF in Tel Aviv, there were “no more reports of attacks – neither in the north nor in the south of the Gaza Strip.” So it’s like previous ceasefires – immediately before the ceasefire begins and shortly afterwards there is still a missile alarm. Then calm down.

First break in fighting since the Hamas attack – but there is little hope that the fighting will end soon

There is still hope for Friday’s break in fighting, which only came about after several weeks of tough negotiations between Israel, Hamas, the USA, Egypt and Qatar. It is the first significant lull in fighting since Hamas’ infiltration attack on southern Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people and returned around 240 to the Gaza Strip as hostages.

The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip began immediately and has continued, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, which is run by Associated Press was quoted as saying that more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed to date. The ministry has since stopped publishing current casualty figures, saying it is not possible to track the rising death toll amid the Israeli offensive.

The ceasefire allows hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt. However, it is unlikely that the fighting will end soon. (tpn)