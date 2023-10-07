Prime Minister Rutte: violence must stop and Israel has every right to defend itself In response to the situation in Israel, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke out on Saturday morning against the “unprecedented” violence against (innocent) citizens. “This violence must stop” he writes on Xformerly Twitter, adding that Israel has “every right” to defend itself against the “terrorist organization” Hamas. Earlier in the morning, the US and the European Union also condemned the violence in the area long divided by conflict. EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on The US emphasizes Israel’s right to defend itself against these types of “terrorist acts.” Germany and France also supported international sentiment and spoke out against violence in the region.

Reports of Israeli hostages Israeli and Palestinian media report captured Israelis, but the reports have not been independently confirmed. Hamas-affiliated media show videos of alleged Israeli soldiers and an apparently captured Israeli tank. An Israeli military spokesman did not confirm the reports, but told Reuters news agency that there had been deaths. He also said that thousands of Israeli reservists have been called up.

Israel carries out retaliatory attacks on Gaza Strip In response to the rockets fired by Hamas into Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli armed forces are currently attacking Hamas targets in Gaza, it reports on Xthe former Twitter.

Islamic Jihad joins Hamas attack in Israel Islamic Jihad says its "fighters" have joined Hamas in Israel, Reuters news agency reports. The movement consists of a number of groups that regularly carry out attacks on civilian targets in Israel. Islamic Jihad is supported financially and militarily by Iran and aims to establish a Palestinian state. In May, the group signed a ceasefire with Israel after Egypt intervened.



Rockets from Gaza hit Israel, Hamas fighters cross the border Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. At least one woman in southern Israel died. Air raid sirens went off in Israeli cities Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Hamas fighters also crossed the Israeli border, international news agencies reported. There are also unconfirmed reports of Israelis being taken to the Gaza Strip. Residents of Israel in the Gaza Strip area have been urged to stay at home. Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on all Palestinians to fight.

“This is the day of the greatest struggle to end the last occupation on earth,” he said. According to Deif, five thousand rockets were fired. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting later in the day with representatives of the Defense Ministry and the army. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, according to the Reuters news agency, that “Hamas has made a big mistake.”