Today in Tel Aviv the anti-missile sirens went on and bathers who were on the beach were forced to flee quickly to seek refuge. The missiles were launched from Gaza by Palestinian militants, in retaliation against the Israeli bombing that has been hitting Islamic Jihad positions in the Strip for some days.

Many of these missiles, aimed not only at Tel Aviv but also at cities in southern and central Israel, are intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Gaza, Israeli raid to kill three leaders of Islamic Jihad. Hamas: “The enemy will pay”



01:55