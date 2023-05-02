Palestinian militants launched rockets this Tuesday (2) from the Gaza Strip against Israel, after the death of a detained member of the Islamic Jihad who had been on hunger strike for almost three months.

Khader Adnan, a leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement who was arrested in February in the West Bank, died on Tuesday after more than 80 days on a hunger strike.

The prison administration in Israel announced in a statement the death of the detainee, who was “found unconscious in his cell” and later hospitalized.

Islamic Jihad and the Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed to AFP the death of 45-year-old Adnan.

Shortly after the death was announced, rockets were launched against Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, where Islamic Jihad has a strong presence.

The Israeli army recorded three rockets fired from Palestinian territory, which “fell in open areas”.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described Adnan’s death as “a deliberate assassination” and criticized the Israeli government for “rejecting his request for his release, ignoring his medical condition and keeping him in the cell despite the severity of his health condition”.

The president of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Qaddura Faris, said that Adnan is the first Palestinian to die as a direct result of a hunger strike.

Other detained Palestinians died “as a result of attempts to force-feed them,” he added.

An Israeli government official said Adnan was a person “on a hunger strike who rejected medical attention, putting his life at risk”.

“In recent days, the military appeals court ruled against releasing him from detention solely on the grounds of his medical condition,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

The source described the deceased as an Islamic Jihad “agent” who was facing charges related to his activities in this movement.

– farewell message –

Adnan was detained by Israeli forces on February 5 near his home in the city of Jenin (West Bank), according to Islamic Jihad, a movement considered terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Islamic Jihad said in a statement that Israel “will pay the price for this crime”.

“The liberated hero, Khader Adnan, died as a martyr in a crime committed by the enemy before the world,” adds the note.

According to the Israeli prison administration, this was Adnan’s 10th arrest. The Palestinian’s wife, Randa Mousa, told AFP that he had launched several hunger strikes in previous arrests.

“He refuses any care, refuses medical examinations, is in a cell with very difficult conditions,” the Palestinian declared last week.

Israel occupied the West Bank after the 1967 Six-Day War, and since then its forces have frequently arrested Palestinians. Detainees are tried in Israeli military courts.

In his last message, Adnan highlighted writing the words while his “flesh and fat melted”.

“I ask God to accept me as a faithful martyr,” he said, according to the message published on Monday by the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

A doctor from the organization Doctors for Human Rights in Israel visited Adnan in prison a few days ago and warned that he “faced the risk of imminent death”, with a request for “urgent transfer to a hospital”.

The Israeli authorities, however, rejected the transfer request, according to the group and the Palestinian’s family.