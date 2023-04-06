Israel – A salvo of rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Thursday, a day after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Islam’s third-holiest site prompted warnings of retaliation across the region.

The Israeli army stated that it had “identified 34 rockets fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory” and that 25 were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

“Five rockets fell on Israeli territory,” added the army statement that followed the attack, which was not immediately claimed by any group.

The rocket fire came amid rising tensions after Israeli riot police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque before dawn on Wednesday and again at night, prompting the condemnation of the entire Muslim world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “receiving continuous updates on the security situation and will carry out an assessment with the heads of the security forces,” his office said.

An initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. 25 rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. 4 additional launches are under review. pic.twitter.com/531IL6xNQo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2023



Israeli emergency services reported that a man had been slightly injured by shrapnel and a woman was also slightly injured while running towards a shelter.

Warning sirens sounded in the town of Shlomi and in Moshav Betzet and Galilee in northern Israel, the army said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon called for containment.

Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro is in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation.https://t.co/i4QNFZg1R0 — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 6, 2023



“The current situation is extremely serious,” declared the force that patrols the border area between the two countries that are technically still at war. “UNIFIL urges restraint and avoid further escalation.”

The Israeli army denied to the AFP agency that it had taken reprisals “so far”, in response to information from the Lebanese National News Agency according to which Israel had attacked targets in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had been briefed on details of events on Israel’s northern border, a ministry spokesman said.

“The minister will shortly carry out an assessment of the situation with senior defense officials,” it added.

Clashes in Al-Aqsa

On Wednesday, Israeli riot police stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque prayer hall in a pre-dawn raid aimed at evicting “youthful lawbreakers and masked rioters” who they said had barricaded themselves inside.

The violence, during Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, sparked an exchange of rockets and airstrikes with militants from the Gaza Strip, and is feared a further escalation.

The Lebanese armed movement Hezbollah, pro-Iran, had warned before Thursday that it would support “all measures” that Palestinian groups could take against Israel after the clashes.

The Shiite militant group Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction to retain its weapons after the end of the country’s civil war between 1975 and 1990.

“Hezbollah strongly denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and their attacks on worshipers,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Israel’s arch-enemy Hezbollah maintains close ties to the Islamist Hamas movement, which rules Gaza, and to the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is also based in the coastal enclave.

The last rocket launched from Lebanon against Israel occurred in April 2022.

Security incidents occur from time to time in the border area between Lebanon and Israel, which is guarded by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The UN force urged restraint after Thursday’s rocket fire.

Article originally published on France.en