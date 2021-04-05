The rockets resounded in the city from early in the morning to announce the Resurrection of Jesus, the bells of the collegiate church of San Patricio were launched into flight and from the loudspeakers placed in the Plaza de España, Handel’s ‘Hallelujah’ was heard. It looked like a Resurrection Sunday of Holy Week in Lorca like any other, cheerful and bright. The balconies of the chapter rooms of the collegiate church and of the Plaza de España wore hangings with the phrases ‘Jesus lives’ and ‘Hallelujah, Jesus is risen’, but at the appointed time the stature of Roque López did not leave the temple on his shoulders of the archicofrades to meet the Virgen de la Encarnación in the Plaza de España and make their triumphal tour of the historic center.

For the third consecutive year, one due to the rain and two due to the pandemic, there was no procession and the Lorca passionate cycle closed inside the church with a high mass, with restricted capacity, which was attended by the authorities and representatives of all the brotherhoods. The image, surrounded by red roses, was placed next to the altar. He carried the cane and the medal that correspond to him as the first authority of Lorca since in 2002 he was appointed honorary mayor and in his left hand he held the gold-embroidered pennant, symbol of his victory against death. ‘El Palero’, as the Roque López carving is popularly known, is one of the oldest images preserved in Lorca, since it dates back to 1800.

The Arch Confraternity of the Risen Jesus did not launch this year the traditional ‘hallelujahs’, small colored papers with phrases of joy for the Resurrection, and decided to suppress the triduum in honor of the Risen One, the president, Irene Mondéjar, told THE TRUTH.

The arch-brotherhood will wait until next year to open its headquarters, which is now only lacking the interior equipment



The arch-brothers hope to be able to release the baroque flag next Easter, whose design and embroidery direction corresponds to José López Gimeno, and also its new headquarters. The works have been completed and now only the interior equipment of the property is missing.