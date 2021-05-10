ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas is firing rockets at Jerusalem, and the Israeli air force flies retaliatory attacks. There are threats against Tel Aviv.

The conflict in Gaza and Jerusalem is escalating. There has been riots for days.

The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas is firing rockets at targets in Israel.

The Israeli Air Force responds with retaliatory strikes on Gaza. There are said to be the first deaths.

Munich / Jerusalem / Tel Aviv – The situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip * continues to worsen. After there had been violent clashes between the Israeli security forces and the Palestinians in the past few days, rocket attacks by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas on targets in Jerusalem followed on Monday evening (May 10). *

Violence in Jerusalem: Hamas rockets on Israel, air strikes by the Israeli air force

The Israeli Air Force responded with air strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. As the ARD–daily News reported, there should have been at least nine deaths on Monday evening. As of 6 p.m. local time, seven rockets were fired at Jerusalem. At the center of the conflict is the Temple Mount in the metropolis with almost 900,000 inhabitants.

Hamas demands that Israel withdraw all security forces from the Temple Mount. Both the Western Wall, which is immensely important for Judaism, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is considered one of the most important mosques in Islam, are located there.

From the Gaza Strip: Rockets fired at southern Israel – threats against Tel Aviv

According to ARD Dozens of rockets were also fired on southern Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel *, said on Monday that his country wanted to maintain security in the region. In the evening there was the daily News however, according to threats from the Gaza Strip against Tel Aviv to attack the city from 8 p.m. local time. So far it has remained with the reports about it.

Serious unrest has been raging for days, especially in East Jerusalem. Among other things, security forces are pelted with stones and use tear gas against the Palestinian Protestants. Before that, there had been efforts to establish a policy of détente.