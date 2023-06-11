Rocketman: plot, cast, trailer, soundtrack and streaming of the film about Elton John on Canale 5

Rocketman is the 2019 film directed by Dexter Fletcher broadcast this evening – 11 June 2023 – on Canale 5 from 21.20. The film, winner of the Academy Award for Best Song, tells the life and true story of Elton John, played by Taron Egerton, starting from the Royal Academy of Music up to the 1980s. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Rocketman? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of Elton John (Taron Egerton), tracing his life from the early days of the Royal Academy of Music, in which he was a shy and talented pianist, up to the eighties, the heyday of his career. Beginning with flashbacks, starting from the moment in which Elton is part of the recovery group in the rehab in which he recovers in 1983 for alcohol and drug abuse, the artist talks about himself in mid-fifties London, where he was still known under the name of Reginald Dwight.

From a carefree child to a troubled and withdrawn boy due to the separation of his parents, he discovered a talent for music and in particular for the piano, thanks to which he attended the Royal Academy of Music. He founded the band Bluesology and began performing in London clubs, until one day, struck by a group of soul music, he changed his name to Elton John. He meets Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) in 1964 and a collaboration is born between them, which will lead them to become great composers, and a deep friendship.

According to the story of Rocketman, he is confronted in the meantime with his increasingly evident homosexuality, while his success in the musical environment grows, sealed in 1970 with the release of the song Your Song. Hence the move to Los Angeles, the positive reception of Crocodile Rock from overseas audiences and critics and the relationship with manager John Reid (Richard Madden), thanks to which she will go out with his parents. But Elton, who has become a pop icon, also suffers from the dark face of his popularity and success in his addiction to alcohol and drugs, also emotionally sunk by his mother’s criticism of his sexual orientation.

His health, according to the Rocketman plot, worsens and his private life is increasingly turbulent, until after a heart attack, he decides he can no longer support that lifestyle and wants to be treated in a Rehab Center. The newfound friendship with Bernie will help him regain self-confidence to return to being the talented artist that the world has come to know.

Rocketman: the complete cast

Many famous actors take part in this 2019 film directed by Dexter Fletcher. In the role of Elton John we find Taron Egerton. Here are all the actors in the cast and their characters played.

Taron EgertonElton John

Jamie BellBernie Taupin

Richard MaddenJohn Reid

Bryce Dallas HowardSheila Eileen

Gemma JonesIvy

Steven MackintoshStanley

Tom BennettFred

Charlie Rowe: Ray Williams

Stephen Graham: Dick James

Tate DonovanDoug Weston

Matthew Illesley as Child Reggie

Kit Connor as teenage Reggie

Jason PennycookeWilson

Harriet Walter as Helen Piena

Trailer

Here is the official trailer of Rocketman, the biopic premiered on Canale 5 tonight, June 11, 2023.

Soundtrack

The film soundtrack, Rocketman: Music from the Motion Picture is being released by Virgin EMI Records and Interscope Records on CD and digitally from May 24, 2019. It contains twenty-two tracks, including Elton John’s signature songs and the original song (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, composed especially for the film, sung in duet by the singer himself together with the actor Taron Egerton. Here are all the tracks.

The Bitch Is Back (introduction) (sung by Taron Egerton and Sebastian Rich) – 1:53 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

I Want Love (sung by Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard and Steven Mackintosh) – 2:13 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (sung by Taron Egerton and Kit Connor) – 3:10 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Thank You for All Your Loving (sung by Taron Egerton) – 3:24 (Elton John, Caleb Quaye)

Border Song (sung by Taron Egerton) – 3:25 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Rock n Roll Madonna (interlude) (sung by Taron Egerton) – 2:24 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Your Song (sung by Taron Egerton) – 4:01 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Amoreena (sung by Taron Egerton) – 4:20 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Crocodile Rock (sung by Taron Egerton) – 2:53 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Tiny Dancer (sung by Taron Egerton) – 5:25 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Take Me to the Pilot (sung by Taron Egerton) – 3:43 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Hercules (sung by Taron Egerton) – 5:26 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (interlude) (sung by Taron Egerton and Rachel Muldoon) – 1:34 (Ann Orson, Carte Blanche)

Honky Cat (sung by Taron Egerton and Richard Madden) – 2:34 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Pinball Wizard (interlude) (sung by Taron Egerton) – 2:02 (Pete Townshend)

Rocket Man (sung by Taron Egerton) – 4:31 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Bennie and the Jets (sung by Taron Egerton) – 2:28 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (sung by Taron Egerton and Celinde Schoenmaker) – 2:40 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (sung by Taron Egerton) – 2:15 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (sung by Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell) – 4:05 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

I’m Still Standing (sung by Taron Egerton) – 3:58 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (sung by Taron Egerton and Elton John) – 4:11 (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Rocketman movie on TV and live streaming? The film is broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, 11 June 2023, starting at 21.20. The Mediaset flagship network is broadcast on the fifth channel of your digital terrestrial or on Sky 105. You won’t be at home when the film airs but don’t want to miss it for the world? No problem: it’s also available in streaming. Where? Obviously up Mediaset Play, the Biscione platform that allows you to see all the programs that are broadcast on the Mediaset networks also on PCs, smartphones and tablets. To take advantage of Mediaset Play, you just need to log in – it’s completely free – with an email or a social account and then choose the live broadcast of the channel you are interested in from the menu. In this case, Canale 5. On the platform, some contents are also available on demand, and therefore at any time.

