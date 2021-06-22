Baby octopuses from Hawaii are in space. 128 cephalopods are on board the International Space Station ISS. An unusual cargo.

Honolulu – The baby squids took off for the ISS on a SpaceX rocket in early June. The so-called bobtail squids (Euprymna scolopes) were raised in the Kewalo Marine Laboratory of the University of Hawaii. Bacteria make the animals glow in the dark. The 128 squids are part of a large research project, explains NASA.

Baby squids in space – water dwellers in the service of space travel

The special thing about it: the immune system of marine life is very similar to that of humans. “Animals, including humans, rely on our microbes to maintain healthy digestive and immune systems,” said Jamie Foster, study director for the NASA program. The squids have a symbiosis with natural bacteria that make them glow. Scientists now want to investigate how their relationship behaves in space – that is, in weightlessness.

“We don’t fully understand how space travel is changing these beneficial interactions,” Jamie Forster said in a press release from NASA.

In astronauts, the bacteria change in their intestines – their body’s relationship with microbes. With the help of the squids, the researchers hope to gain a better understanding of this effect. According to NASA, the goal is to preserve the health of astronauts on long space missions in the long term and then of course the findings for all people in the world.

128 baby squids swim in space on the ISS. © Craig T. Kojima / Honolulu Star Advertiser via AP / dpa

Animal experiments on board the space station are not uncommon: Most of the time, rats and mice travel into space. But frogs and currently tardigrade are also used. Incidentally, the baby squids do not survive the trip: after the tests are completed, they are frozen to be analyzed in laboratories on Earth

The ISS has been in space since 1998. The space station represents an international collaboration between NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada). (ml)