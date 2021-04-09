‘Rocket’ Suarez fly low in the cordovan sections. The Asturian rider has started the 2021 season strong and dominates the opening event of the Spanish Championship, the Sierra Morena Rally. Despite having suffered a puncture, tops the rankings after the first stage with his Skoda, ahead of the Hyundai of Surhayen Pernía and the Citroën of Jan Solans.

Of the four planned sections, only three could be disputed, when the second is canceled because the emergency crane does not arrive on time. Three specials in which Suarez imposed his law, despite the fact that in the second, Villaviciosa, suffer a puncture when a stone is found in the middle of the road.

Pernía, who already won in Córdoba in 2013 and was the best in the shakedown and the qualifying stage in the morning, remains in his wake, with Solans third, adapting to your new car and passenger. The one who has fallen from the poster has been the other great favorite, Ivan Ares, that suffered a bearing breakage in the first section and he was forced to abandon without almost doing kilometers.

In the second and final stage Six stages and 88 timed kilometers will be contested, with the probability of rain according to the forecast.

Classification

1. Suarez-Iglesias (Skoda), 33: 48.7s

two. Pernía-Sánchez (Hyundai) at 15.4

3. Solans-Sanjuán (Citroën) 18.2