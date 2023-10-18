NAfter the rocket hit a hospital in the Gaza Strip, presumably leaving hundreds dead and injured, there is growing concern about an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. While the health authority in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist Hamas, and several Arab states blamed Israel for the rocket strike, the Israeli army firmly rejected this. “The hospital was hit by a failed rocket from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad,” the army said on Wednesday night.

In the morning, the military released recordings that are supposed to prove this process. The video compilation shows aerial photos of the Al-Ahli Clinic and a parking lot where a fire broke out. Aerial photos before and after the fatal incident are compared. There is no typical crater to be seen, as is usually the case during Israeli air strikes. The Palestinian militant organization Islamic Jihad rejected blame for the misguided rocket. Islamic Jihad is the second largest armed group in the Gaza Strip. Although Islamic Jihad operates as an independent organization, it is an ally of Hamas in the fight against Israel. Both groups are equally considered terrorist organizations.

Hezbollah declares “Day of Unprecedented Wrath” against Israel

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus also told US broadcaster CNN that the military had evidence of a conversation between Hamas terrorists intercepted by Israel. They said: “Oh, there was apparently a malfunction or an explosion of a rocket that landed in the Gaza Strip.” In addition, shortly before the incident, a volley of rockets was fired from the central or northern section of the Gaza Strip towards Israel. This was recorded on Israel’s radar system. The events on Tuesday evening sparked spontaneous protests in the Arab world and also in some German cities.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military once again called on the residents of Gaza City to flee to the south of the Gaza Strip. A statement said that there was a “humanitarian zone” with relief supplies in Al-Mawasi, 28 kilometers further south in the Palestinian area. The residents of Gaza City were being asked to evacuate south for their own protection, it said Military on an online platform.







The pro-Iranian militia Hizbullah in Lebanon, which is hostile to Israel, declared a “day of unprecedented anger” against Israel. This is also directed against US President Joe Biden’s solidarity visit to Israel planned for this Wednesday. Biden wanted to “support the criminal regime,” it was said. Words of condemnation were no longer enough, the Shiite militia said. Biden reacted with dismay to the rocket hit the hospital in Gaza. He was “outraged and deeply saddened,” it said in a statement.