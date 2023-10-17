Home page politics

Split

“Killing Palestinian children is a legitimate goal for Israel” and “Boycott American and Israeli products,” read this protester’s sign in Nablus, West Bank. © Ayman Nobani/dpa

After a rocket hit a hospital in Gaza, people in several countries took to the streets. Jordan cancels a meeting with US President Biden planned for today.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – Spontaneous protests broke out in several predominantly Muslim countries after a rocket hit a hospital in the Gaza Strip with numerous victims. In Amman, demonstrators tried to get to the Israeli embassy, ​​the Jordanian news agency Petra reported. Jordanian security circles reportedly rejected reports that the building had been stormed. The demonstrators were removed from the area. Videos on social media showed them shouting “to the embassy.”

Numerous demonstrators also gathered in front of the Israeli consulate in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. Some waved Palestinian flags and chanted: “Down with Israel!”, a broadcast from the state news agency Anadolu showed. The police were there with a large contingent to protect the consulate in the Levent district.

A day of mourning has been declared in many places

In Tunisia’s capital Tunis, hundreds protested after the incident in front of the French embassy, ​​the state agency TAP reported. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds also gathered in the center of the city in Baghdad, Iraq. In the southern suburbs of Beirut, eyewitnesses said hundreds of Hezbollah supporters poured into the streets and called for Tel Aviv to be bombed.

In Iran, a crowd in downtown Tehran chanted “Down with Israel,” videos from state news agency IRNA showed. The government declared today, Wednesday, a day of mourning. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman strongly condemned the attack and blamed its arch-enemy Israel. Well after midnight, crowds of people marched in front of the British embassy waving Palestinian flags. There were also protests in front of the French representation.

Several states announced days of mourning for the victims.

Israeli military: “Didn’t hit the hospital”

Israel’s military clearly denied responsibility for the rocket strike. “The hospital was hit by a failed rocket from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad,” the army said overnight.

The military had previously said that everything “pointed to” that the militant Palestinian organization was responsible. An additional review of operational and intelligence systems has now shown that “the Israeli military did not hit the hospital in Gaza.” Military spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that he would make evidence of the assumption public.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, which is subordinate to the Islamist Hamas, said that “several hundred” people were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike on the clinic. The ministry did not give an exact number.

Jordan cancels meeting with Biden

Meanwhile, Jordan canceled a meeting scheduled for today between King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden. The meeting, which Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was also scheduled to take part in, would only take place if there was an agreement to end the war and stop “these massacres,” Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi told the Jordanian TV channel Al -Mamlaka.

A US government official confirmed shortly afterwards that Biden was postponing his trip to Jordan and the meeting there after consultation with King Abdullah II and in view of the days of mourning announced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He expressed his condolences to the victims of the rocket attack in the hospital. Biden wanted to remain in regular and direct contact with the people he wanted to meet. According to his advisor, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had already prematurely ended his visit to Jordan – in response to the rocket strike. He was also supposed to meet with Biden there. dpa