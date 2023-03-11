Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In the recent missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia is likely to have used the “Kinzhal” hypersonic missile again. Moscow is also changing its tactics.

Munich/Moscow – It is said to have been a reaction to the recent attack by suspected Russian resistance fighters on Russian villages in the Bryansk border region. During the Ukraine war, the Kremlin’s armed forces showered the neighboring country to the west with a veritable shower of rockets on Thursday night (March 9).

War in Ukraine: Again heavy rocket attacks by the Russian armed forces

It should have been 81 rockets, Kiev reported. Remarkable: According to Ukrainian information, Russia used several of its supposedly “invincible” “Kinzhal” missiles in the recent bombardment. But that’s not all: this time the Russian troops apparently changed their tactics in the attacks from the air, which violated international law.

According to this, a total of 28 “Kinzhal” rockets were used, which are said to have a range of up to 1000 kilometers, are about seven meters long and have a diameter of one meter. Giant rockets, that is. However, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, these are said to have been deployed at the same time as other types of missiles Newsweekapparently to pose significantly greater challenges to the Ukrainian air defenses.

In this case mounted on a MiG-31K: Russia’s “Kinzhal” hypersonic missile. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

According to an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s air defense systems failed to withstand some Russian “Kinzhal” missiles. “They use hypersonic missiles. They are using new types of weapons and they are seeing how our anti-aircraft systems can deal with them,” said Alexander Rodnyansky. The defense systems “can’t handle it well enough,” he explained.

War in Ukraine: Russia increasingly relies on “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles for attacks

Russia is sending a signal to Ukraine and the rest of the world, Rodnyanksi said after the attacks, “that life is far from returning to normal, although there has been more calm in recent weeks.” Vladimir Putin’s spring offensive in Ukraine is said to have actually stalled, while countless rockets, grenades and mines are also polluting the environment between the major cities of Kharkiv, Kiev, Dnipro and Cherson.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, on Thursday night the specific targets were airborne “Kinzhal” cruise missiles of the types “Kh-101” and “Kh-555” as well as 20 sea-launched “Kalibr” cruise missiles, six “Kh-22” anti-ship missiles, two Kh-31 anti-ship missiles and six Kh-59 guided missiles. That writes the American news magazine Newsweek.

“Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles: German defense politician warns of Russian weapons

Five people were killed in the western Lviv region and one more in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian officials said. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Iran-made “Shahed-136” drones were again launched by the Russian side. However, none of the rocket and drone models used has such insidious destructive power as the “Kinzhal”.

A year ago, Western politicians had issued vehement warnings after the first use of “Kinzhal” missiles in the Ukraine war. “The use of the hypersonic weapon is a real test before the eyes of the world and a signal to NATO: Don’t interfere, because we have weapons against which you can hardly defend yourself,” said CDU defense politician Johann Wadephul at the time the World: “Unfortunately, there is a capability gap in NATO that we urgently need to close.” (pm)