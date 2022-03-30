Home page politics

An Arrow-3 interceptor missile in Israel. Germany is probably considering building a national anti-missile shield. (Archive image) © Israeli Ministry Of Defense//ISRAELI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE/dpa

Arrow 3 and Iron Dome: A debate about a German anti-missile shield has been sparked since the weekend, but the system only seems suitable to a limited extent.

Berlin – The war in Ukraine* continues to cast large shadows and at the same time raises the question: Does Germany need a missile defense shield? While the fighting in the Ukraine continues to rage, there is apparently a plan on the table in Germany that explicitly involves a missile shield similar to the Iron Dome missile shield in Israel.

In the opinion of the politics out of the question in Berlin. As a reaction to the Ukraine war, Olaf Scholz announced in a speech in which the Chancellor 100 billion euros for additional defense spending* announced. A large project could be the anti-missile shield for Germany

Missile shield in Germany: Chancellor Scholz is keeping a low profile on plans for Arrow 3

“That’s definitely one of the things that we advise, for good reason,” said Chancellor Scholz on Sunday evening at Anne Will. Especially against the background of Ukraine war, in which also again and again before chemical weapons* Being warned, the SPD politician added that Germany must prepare to face a foreign-policy neighbor who might use violence “to advance its interests.” Although wanted to Olaf Scholz* have not yet commented on the details, but the picture had previously reported on Sunday about any plans by the federal government to consider purchasing the Israeli “Arrow 3” system in order to install a missile protection shield in Germany to accomplish.

Missile shield in Germany: What is Arrow 3?

Missile shield in Germany: What is the Arrow 3 defense system? Arrow is the name of a missile defense system that has been under development in Israeli-US cooperation for several phases. On the part of the United States, the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is involved in the project. Arrow 3 has been in use since the mid-2010s at the latest. The Arrow system has been in development since the 1980s. Arrow 3 is capable of intercepting long-range missiles very high above the ground, providing an effective missile defense shield against enemy attacks. To date, the German Armed Forces have not had any comparable systems that could serve as missile defense shields in Germany.

Anti-missile shield in Germany: No indication of effective anti-missile defense – austerity measures in the Bundeswehr

While Vladimir Putin’s* The war in the Ukraine in the past few weeks has made it painfully clear to the German population that after decades of disarmament and austerity measures for the Bundeswehr, the Federal Republic is only partially operational in all areas. There can be no talk of effective air or missile defense or even a missile defense shield in Germany.

As for the status quo: the Bundeswehr currently has several dozen Ozelot-type light tanks that can be used as part of the light anti-aircraft defense system. In this context, light anti-aircraft defense means that a formation can take action against low-flying enemy fighter-bombers and attack helicopters.

Arrow 3 Manufacturers: These companies develop the missile shield

It is not known exactly which companies are involved in the development of the Arrow weapon system, which can be used as a missile shield. It is certain that various companies in Israel were or are involved in the development. These include Israel Military Industries, Tadiran and Israel Aircraft Industries. Since the missile system is a joint development with the United States of America, American companies are also involved in the development of Arrow 3 – such as the aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

Israel’s Iron Dome: Arrow 3 missile defense shield would be superior to Patriot and Mantis

According to information from the Bundeswehr, the troops in this category also have the Fliegerfaust 2 Stinger, which can be used against targets at low altitudes and at medium altitudes at a distance of up to six kilometers. The Bundeswehr also has other defense systems: the Patriot defense system and the Mantis defense system. However, both systems are not suitable for repelling a strategic air attack and are therefore inferior to the Arrow 3 system. The goal of a national defense strategy would be a missile shield that might come close to Israel’s Iron Dome, although that missile shield must be clearly distinguished.

Missile Defense Shield: What is it? A missile defense shield is made up of various components: The Arrow system from Israel includes Arrow 3 missiles, a control system and a radar system. The interaction of the various units is carried out with the greatest precision. The missile is controlled by the radar system called Green Pine and guided to the target. For this purpose, the radar system reflects energy onto the target. Based on calculations, the rocket is launched with a fixed point of impact. Possible course corrections are sent to the Arrow 3 rocket by the ground-penetrating radar. The example of Israel has shown that a missile shield is an effective means of defending against enemy missile attacks.

Missile shield: Arrow 3 could improve air defense for Germany

Due to the outdated technology, the purchase of more powerful defense systems has been considered in Germany for years, but so far without success. In view of the latest developments, such as Hypersonic missiles, apparently used by Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war* been deployed, Germany’s air defenses seem to be blank at the moment and are focused on defending against the Nato* to leave. The American-Israeli system “Arrow 3” as a missile shield in Germany could change this. According to the missile shield manufacturer, the system is one of the first Israeli missiles capable of intercepting and destroying surface-to-surface missiles. In addition, the system should be usable in the stratosphere.

Despite all the euphoria, there are also many dissenting voices: As the CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter, colonel a. D, made it clear to the editorial network Germany that there is currently no effective defense against hypersonic missiles. The politician made it clear that even a missile shield would not help, since Arrow 3 missiles could not stop such attacks either.

Missile shield in Germany: Arrow 3 missile system would not be operational until 2025

According to Bild am Sonntag, a missile defense shield in Germany based on the Arrow 3 missiles would not be ready for use until 2025 at the earliest and should cost two billion euros. Whether this sum corresponds to reality is more than questionable: The journalist and defense expert Thomas Wiegold wrote on the news page “Augen straightaus”, which primarily deals with military topics, that a corresponding missile protection shield for Germany would probably be significantly more expensive.

To put a missile shield over Germany To create that could work effectively, it would be necessary to install radar systems that can detect missiles at several locations nationwide. For this purpose, systems of the Super Greene Pine type are being discussed, which would send their data to the Combined Air Operations Center Uedem. Apart from this detection infrastructure, for an effective defense, several launch devices that can fire Arrow 3 missiles would have to be distributed in Germany. According to Bild am Sonntag, a German anti-missile shield could also cover Poland, Romania or the Baltic States when locating enemy missiles.

Israel’s missile defense shield: Iron Dome is only suitable for defense against short- and medium-range missiles

While the Arrow 3 missile defense shield could provide an effective, but costly, defense for Germany against enemy missile attacks and hypothetically turn German airspace into an iron dome, another system is less suitable. And this despite the fact that it has a name that could lead to confusion: Iron Dome is also Israel’s missile defense shield, which can be used to ward off short- and medium-range missiles. While the Arrow system is used in Israel against long-range missiles, Israel’s Iron Dome is designed to defend against artillery missiles with a range of 5 to 70 kilometers.

The Iron Dome missile defense shield in Israel is used, among other things, to repel Hamas’ Kassam short-range missiles from the Gaza Strip. Such a defense system would only be suitable for Germany if, for example, defense against artillery shells were in the German interest. Despite a good success rate, there are repeated reports that the Iron Dome in Israel is failing. The problem with the system: According to the manufacturer of the missile defense shield, the missile defense can detect a maximum of six objects at the same time. So if too many enemy missiles are launched at the same time, the system will be overloaded. The manufacturer has already promised improvements and announced improved target acquisition for a new generation.

Missile shield for Germany: Politicians in Israel find out about Arrow 3

How serious are they Federal government with the acquisition of a national defense system against rocket attacks* means show talks that are to be held this week between German defense politicians and Israel. Several politicians have been in Israel since Sunday to find out about the Arrow weapon system as a possible anti-missile shield for Germany.

Even if the government in Berlin is currently using the Relief package 2022* on the effects of the Ukraine war in Germany with a tank discount*, one child bonus*, one Grant for Hartz IV* as well as one Energy flat rate* and one 9 euro ticket for bus and train* wants to react, the foreign policy situation continues to demand the full attention of political decision-makers.

SPD leader Saskia Esken is committed to a missile defense shield in Germany

Most recently, the chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, spoke out in favor of significantly more determination in security policy. “Defensiveness, willingness to defend, ability to defend, these are mutually dependent. If I make a country fit for military action, i.e. equip the Bundeswehr accordingly, there must also be the will to defend the country in an emergency,” said the FDP politician to the German Press Agency.

Also SPD boss Saskia Esken* supports the plans of the federal government, which will continue to keep at least one eye on the pandemic omicron* and the Subtype BA.2 of the Corona variant* as well as a new omicron symptom after corona infection* in times of Ukraine War* must throw. According to the politician, the construction of a new missile defense system for Germany is a reaction to the fact that "a dictator" is trying to use military force to assert interests. In view of Vladimir Putin's behavior, she sees Germany in a tight spot when it comes to missile protection shields: "We have to arm ourselves against this."