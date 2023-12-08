













Rocket Racing is now available in Fortnite and this is what you should know









Somehow Fortnite It has already become a gaming platform, because not only does it have a survival experience with Lego Fortnite, it now has a full-fledged racing video game with Rocket Racing which is already available at the time of publication of this note.

What is Rocket Racing going to be about? The first thing you should understand is that this title lives within Fortnite, that is, you do not have to download anything else, you will see it in the game modes that are within Epic Games.

In this game you must master your drifting, steering, turbo and evasion skills in the air while racing on various tracks. It all starts right now with a season zero so you can learn what this whole project is about.

Now, each season will have the option for you to participate in casual games or, failing that, ranked games. In other words, with Season 1 we will also have Ranked Season 1. Through these you can rise in rank to unlock circuits and, reaching Diamond, you gain access to all the classification circuits.

Rocket Racing in Fortnite will allow you to customize cars and much more

As we already mentioned, Rocket Racing lives inside FortniteHowever, that does not mean that the gaming experience is limited. In your locker you will be able to select the Vehicle option and you will be able to equip a car to use in Rocket Racing.

Now, the vehicle has three types of objects: Bodywork, Decals and Wheels, which are the ones you can change. There are pieces of Rocket League that will carry over into this new experience.

It is seen that many Fortnite users will have their hands full, since not only do they have Battle Royale and Zero Construction, they have a racing game or a Lego experience.

