“Guardians of the Galaxy” will return to theaters with a third film directed by James Gunn. Not only does it promise to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also closes the trilogy with a flourish.

The first trailer anticipated that we will see the past of Rocket Raccoon as a puppy and victim of the cruel experiments to which he was subjected. In this scenario, the fans fear that he will die and there was no lack of clues for them to think so.

“Pete, I’m sick of running away” and “We’ll fly together one last time into eternity, that beautiful sky” are some of the lines of the beloved character. In addition, Star Lord and Mantis appear breaking down crying and a flashback of baby Rocket.

“I’ll just say it’s a big part of what’s going to happen in the future, and a lot of it (like the scars we see on his back) raises what I’ve planned for him all this time,” James Gunn said on Twitter.

The raccoon could die in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. Photo: LR/Marvel composition

The third movie of “Guardians of the Galaxy” will show us Ayesha’s plan to take revenge on the team, Adam Warlock. At the same time we will see Star-Lord recovering from Gamora’s death at the hands of Thanos.

Its premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023.