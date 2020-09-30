Corona virus in Europe: The corona numbers are increasing extremely in some countries. Corona rules are being tightened. The Czech Republic and Slovakia have imposed the corona emergency.

In Europe some countries struggle with one second corona wave .

some countries struggle with one . France and Spain have record numbers. Now the number of new infections is also exploding in Czech Republic and the Slovakia .

and the . Now the two countries are taking drastic measures.

Prague – Due to the rapidly increasing corona numbers Czech Republic again the state of emergency called out. The state of emergency will initially apply to next Monday 30 daysas Health Minister Roman Prymula announced in Prague on Wednesday. Among other things, it enables the government to suspend civil rights such as freedom of assembly. The courts can also impose higher penalties. The state of emergency was in place for two months in the spring.

You have to use the “rocket-like rise“Stop the infections to prevent a health supply bottleneck,” Prymula said. The opposition accused the government of responding too late to warnings. The regional and senate elections on Friday and Saturday will take place as planned.

Coronavirus in the Czech Republic – borders should remain open this time

The borders should remain open this time. Indoor events and gatherings are limited to ten and outdoor to 20 people. Most secondary schools are moving to distance learning. The sport has to do without spectators. Companies, shops and restaurants are not affected by the restrictions.

The Czech Republic got through the first phase of the pandemic well, but the numbers have been exploding for weeks. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has now risen to just under 67,850. On Tuesday alone, new confirmed cases were added in 1965. More than 630 people died in the Czech Republic in connection with Covid-19 disease. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has identified the Czech Republic as a corona risk area since September 25.

Corona: Slovak government imposes an emergency

The Slovakia has decided to declare an emergency again in connection with the emergence of a second corona wave *. The state of emergency occurs on Effective October 1st and should for the time being 45 days apply, said the populist-conservative Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Wednesday. The authorities get with it extraordinary powers. For example, they can oblige medical staff to work while they are on vacation and redistribute urgently needed health supplies regardless of valid orders. For the first time the State of emergency in Slovakia during the first corona wave from mid-March to mid-June.

The renewed declaration of the state of emergency the national Corona crisis team recommended on Monday evening, but only the government can make a decision. Another recommendation of the crisis team was to ban all mass events from October 1st. However, following protests from sports clubs and the politically powerful Catholic Church, the government did not follow this recommendation.

Instead, only restrictions on the number of participants at events and church services will come into force on Thursday. Even during the government meeting on Wednesday had Hundreds of ice hockey players from across the country to one protest gathered in front of the government building. The Catholic Church, in turn, had pointed out that only the bishops were allowed to prohibit the holding of religious services, but not the state, although the state pays the priests based on an agreement with the Vatican.

The state of emergency is controversial because it also allows demonstrations and assemblies to be banned and further restrictions on the freedom of movement of citizens.

Corona crisis in Europe

In Europe and Great Britain there are so far 3,295,770 corona cases and 189,768 deaths according to information from European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ECDC registered (as of September 30th). The ECDC has one on its website for the countries 14-day incidence – cases of infection per 100,000 population in the past 14 days – from. Even a value of 20 or more is viewed as critical by health experts. A look at some of the countries in the list shows that many are well above the “early warning value”. There are also big differences within Europe.

Country* 14-day incidence per 100,000 population (as of September 30) Spain 330.2 Czech Republic 271.8 France 232.2 Netherlands 189.3 Luxembourg 186.8 Belgium 175.2 Denmark 126.3 Austria 111.3 Great Britain 107.9 Italy 38.1 Germany 30.8 Latvia 12.9

Netherlands tighten corona rules for three weeks

The Netherlands faced on Monday rapidly increasing case numbers their corona rules tightened for an initial three weeks. All sporting events without an audience have to take place since Tuesday evening. Cafés and restaurants have to close at 10 p.m. and are not allowed to let in new guests after 9 p.m. In addition, a total of only 30 people are allowed to be in a bar at the same time, 40 outdoors. For all contact professions such as hairdresser or masseur, customer registration is mandatory. Mouth and nose protection is recommended for business, but is not mandatory. The Netherlands has been very reluctant to use face masks so far. At home you should only receive three guests. In addition, everyone should work from home again, if possible.

Corona crisis in France: the situation in Paris is deteriorating

In whole France According to the health authority, a good 8,000 new infections were registered within 24 hours on Tuesday evening – only half of the high of more than 16,000 last week. But the number of admissions to intensive care units is increasing. In Paris worsens the Corona situation further: According to information from the city administration on Wednesday, the highest warning level be called out. In France, this has so far only been valid in the metropolitan area of ​​the Mediterranean city of Marseille. All bars and restaurants there have to remain closed for the time being – a court dismissed an objection to the measure.

According to the French health authority, in Paris all three criteria for the highest corona warning level are now met: the number of new infections is more than 250 cases per 100,000 population, among older people also with 133 cases above the critical mark of 100. The third criterion of 30 percent utilization of intensive care beds in hospitals has also been achieved.(dpa / AFP / ml)