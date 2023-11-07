Psyonix has released a new trailer for Rocket League in which it shows a new content for the driving game: a new set of objects to transform your car into Lightning McQueen from the movie Cars. The release date is November 7, 2023 .

Rocket League and Lightning McQueen

Lightning McQueen in Rocket League is a special model and as is typical there are limits to customization. In fact, you can use toppers, turbos, trails and goal explosions, but not with antennas. However, objects from other brands cannot be used, which in turn have various customization restrictions.

Also, Lightning McQueen’s car cannot be customized with stickers that aren’t Rust-eze, Dinoco and Cruisin’.