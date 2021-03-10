The Season 2 of Rocket league it would seem to be in the last. However, and against what might be thought, it will last longer than expected. That’s what he revealed this week Psyonix, the developer of this game.

It is not known very well what the decision is due to, but there will be an extension of one week. It is certainly very fortunate that it is so. So what started on February 23 will now be extended until April 7.

Season 2 will be extended for a few days

Why is it good news that the Season 2? Simply because there is more time to finish the challenges available. Based on these, the rank is increased, and it is possible to obtain the associated rewards.

In the case of those that correspond to this stage, they are nothing less than accelerators. So the most skilled players will continue to play, and early next season, they will get their gifts.

Rocket League joins the celebration of Women’s History Month

To get rewards you have to complete placement matches, and rank up. Subsequently, it is necessary to reach the fixed reward level.

In Rocket league this varies depending on the season, and is no exception in the current one. These presents from Psyonix vary depending on the rank you have. So those who are in the Bronze will get a certain reward, and those of Grand Champion, other.

Being one of the best in Rocket League is well worth it

The following is a list of the rewards currently available in the Season 2 of the game. As we mentioned before, these vary depending on the rank of the player. The higher it is, the quality of the gift increases:

– Bronze I or higher – Season 2 – Bronze Accelerator.

– Silver I or higher – Season 2 – Silver Throttle + Lower Throttle.

– Gold I or higher – Season 2 – Gold Accelerator + lower accelerators.

– Platinum I or higher – Season 2 – Platinum Accelerator + inferior accelerators.

– Diamond I or higher – Season 2 – Diamond Accelerator + inferior accelerators.

– Champion I or higher – Season 2 – Champion Accelerator + inferior accelerators.

– Grand Champion I – Season 2 – Grand Champion Accelerator + inferior accelerators.

– Supersonic Legend – Season 2 – Supersonic Legend Throttle + lower throttles.

As on other occasions, there are a series of titles for winners of competitive tournaments. If you have the one of Grand Champion, the following titles are obtained. His texts are in crimson color:

– Grand Competitive Champion: ‘S2 GRAND CHAMPION’.

– Grand Rumble Champion: ‘S2 RNG CHAMP’.

– Basketball Grand Champion: ‘S2 DUNK MASTER’.

– Snow Day Grand Champion: ‘S2 BLIZZARD WIZARD’.

– Grand Dropshot Champion: ‘S2 FLOOR DESTROYER’.

If you have the rank Supersonic Legend in Rocket league, the following titles are achieved in this game. The text on each is highlighted in titanium white:

– Supersonic Legend Competitive: ‘S2 SUPERSONIC LEGEND’.

– Supersonic Legend Rumble: ‘S2 RNGENIUS’.

– Supersonic Legend Basketball: ‘S2 LEGENDARY BALLER’.

– Supersonic Legend Snowy day: ‘S2 ICE TITAN’.

– Supersonic Legend Dropshot: ‘S2 TILE ANNIHILATOR’.

Take advantage of the extension of the Season 2 of Rocket league to rank up and acquire both new rewards and titles.

Source.



