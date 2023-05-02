













Rocket League Travels To A Galaxy Far Far Away With A Star Wars Collaboration

Now this content Star Wars dedicated to Rocket League It will be available for a limited time from May 4 to May 16. But what exactly is this package about? Here we tell you.

First of all, Rocket League will have three types of content dedicated to Star Wars, two of them will depend on your wallet and one more, clearly, on your ability to play since it is a free extra that you get by playing.

the lot of STAR WARS Droid – This includes a decal for the Fennec (C-3PO), Octane (R2-D2), Dominus (K-2SO) and Takumi (BB-8), four-wheeled (C-3PO, R2-D2, K-2SO) cars and BB-8), two decorations (R2-D2 and BB-8), the R2-D2 Player’s Anthem (also available separately), and the “Droid” Player Title for 2,200 credits. For players who do not have the associated cars, another bundle will also be available.

individual packages – The BB-8 (decal, wheels and trim), C-3PO (decal and wheels), K-2SO (decal and wheels) and R2-D2 (decal, wheels and trim) packs can also be purchased separately . The BB-8 and R2-D2 packs will cost 800 credits, while the C-3PO and K-2SO packs will cost 500 credits.

Players will also be able to obtain the “Rust Bucket” Player Title and the STAR WARS R2-D2 Player Banner (Twin Suns) for free from the Item Shop.

Where to play Rocket League

If you are already very excited because the day of Star Wars is coming and that, at the same time, you will see the cars from the Psyonix game with allusive details of the androids from these movies, then it would not be a bad idea for you to know where it is possible to play this qualification.

You will see, Rocket League is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Best of all, it’s been free-to-play for a couple of years now and you can unlock a lot of content by playing either a free battle pass or a premium one.

To this we must add that this video game also receives a lot of paid content that is usually related to movies, series and other references to popular culture or sports.

Are you going to enter?