Psyonix has unveiled, with a trailer that you can see above, one new mode in time of Rocket League: it’s about Knockout Bash and will put us on the field without balls. Availability dates are from April 27th to May 10th 2022.

In this new mode of Rocket League there are no more balls and goals. To win, you have to destroy your opponents, using new attack and defense moves. In addition to hitting opponents, it is possible to activate a shield to repel enemies and make them fly away. Furthermore, it is possible to grab opponents by the roof and throw them directly at “spiked” structures. Finally, there are no side walls, but a kind of force field that repels those who are about to leave the arena.

Sky Breen, Programmer at Psyonix, talked about this new Rocket League mode and said, “We honestly had as much fun creating the mode as it was playing it. When we started designing Knockout, we saw it as an opportunity to to further evolve the gameplay of Rocket League. ”

“We have found a way to adapt Knockout to new vehicle physics and incorporate easy-to-learn abilities to make the mode as fun as possible. At the same time, we want to offer players a new experience, an experience that hasn’t changed since. when it was first released seven years ago. Sure we’re breaking the rules, but we hope players really love all the changes and new additions we’ve made. “