Psyonix paid content is available today and will run throughout the year.

Since its first days on sale, Rocket League has accumulated a very extensive user base that has placed the title of Psyonix as one of the most successful on each platform. It has been free to play for less than two years, so even more players can access it.

This fact means that the content updates that are coming to the car soccer game are becoming more and more important, and one of the most striking this year is the F1 Fan Pass which has been recently announced. It starts this Wednesday and the items will be available in the store until May 10.

At the moment five F1 teams are addedIn collaboration with the competition, those who buy the content will be able to play with official Formula 1 cars in their games. Thus, the base of the 2022 F1 car can be decorated with the decals of five teams (Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Ferrari McLaren and Red Bull), a special McLaren decal from the 2022 Miami GP and Pirelli wheels.

The F1 Fan Pass will be available in the store at a price of 1,100 credits (just under 10 euros), although the Formula 1 2022 player sign can also be obtained for free in the coming days, coinciding with the celebration of the Miami Grand Prix that debuts this season in F1.

The F1 Fan Pass will be updated throughout the yearFrom Psyonix they affirm that additional content will be added to the F1 Fan Pass throughout the year, as the various race weekends draw closer. Among the additional content we will find more official team decals (Alpine, Aston Martin, Haas, Mercedes and Williams) and different colors for Pirelli wheels.

Special McLaren design for the Miami GP

Players who purchase the F1 Fan Pass will automatically receive the new items in their inventory as soon as they become available. To acquire it we can go to the store of any of the platforms where the game is for free download, be it PC, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

Collaborations are common in Rocket League, although what we don’t usually see is that there is so much content scheduled in the medium and long term on the same theme. If we are not interested and prefer not to buy this new F1 Fan Pass, we can enjoy free new game modes that are coming to the title, such as the battle royale available to play until May 10.

