Psyonix revealed the arrival of several iconic horror movie villains in the form of skins for the cars of Rocket League. Among the characters we have Billy The Puppet, Chucky, Leatherface and Sam.

These skins will star in the annual event of Haunted Hallows starting October 19 which will include new game challenges with items themed for each of the villains as well as a collection of content in the item shop of Rocket League.

If that’s not enough, you can also find an arena variant, two modes available for a limited time, and plenty of golden pumpkins.

Source: Psyonix

This is the confirmed content:

Haunted Hallows Event Challenges: Complete challenges to unlock iconic horror villain themed items such as: Billy the Puppet Sticker, Jigsaw Blade Wheels, Chucky Doll Sticker, Good Guys Wheel, Leatherface Mask Sticker, Wheel from Leatherface’s Chainsaw, Trick Sticker, and Sam’s Treat Wheel.

Complete challenges to unlock iconic horror villain themed items such as: Billy the Puppet Sticker, Jigsaw Blade Wheels, Chucky Doll Sticker, Good Guys Wheel, Leatherface Mask Sticker, Wheel from Leatherface’s Chainsaw, Trick Sticker, and Sam’s Treat Wheel. Item Shop Content : Here you will find enough horror content that you should not lose sight of.

: Here you will find enough horror content that you should not lose sight of. New Arena – The Farm (spooky) – The Farm Arena is getting a spooky makeover for Haunted Hallows.

The Farm Arena is getting a spooky makeover for Haunted Hallows. Spooky Cube and Heatseeker for a limited time: The Spooky Cube returns to Rocket League. This game mode is absurd, it plays with the mutators and changes the maximum speed of the cars, as well as the rebound and also the ball.

Source: Psyonix

We also recommend you: Rocket League receives Chapulin Colorado skins

When does the Rocket League: Haunted Hallows event end?

Haunted Hallows will be available in Rocket League from October 19 to November 1. During the event, the Surviving Single Player Title will also be available for free in the Item Shop.

Excited for this content out of horror movies? Do not forget to leave us your comments. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.