Psyonix’s four-wheeled footie phenomenon Rocket League is heading to iOS and Android in the guise of “all-new” free-to-play spin-off Rocket League Sideswipe.

Sideswipe, which has been “built from the ground up for mobile”, promises to deliver the competitive car-based football action of the original Rocket League, albeit with number of changes intended to make the experience more palatable on mobile devices.

Matches are now two-minute-long 1v1 or 2v2 affairs, for instance, played out using touchscreen controls and a new side-on perspective.

Rocket League Sideswipe – Alpha Gameplay.

Local and online play are both supported, as is “robust” car customization, and Psyonix promises “advanced mechanics” for those wanting to climb the Competitive Ranks.

Rocket League Sideswipe is aiming for a worldwide launch later this year on iOS and Android, but players in Australia and New Zealand can participate in a limited-time Regional Alpha test from today on Android via the Google Play Store.

“We can’t wait to bring this new take on Rocket League to mobile platforms everywhere,” says Psyonix in its announcement post. “Stay tuned for more information in the next few months.”