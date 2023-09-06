













Let’s not lose sight of Rocket Leaguethrough its season 12, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Porsche with the high-end and performance Porsche 911 (hitbox Dominus) which will headline the Rocket Pass.

The great thing is that this car will be unlocked the moment you get the Rocket Pass Premium and eventually you will be able to unlock the upgraded Porsche 911 Turbo RLE as you go through the missions.

What’s coming with Rocket League Season 12

Do not lose sight of everything that you will be able to achieve in season 12 of Rocket League:

A new version of Arena – Players will be able to experience a world of digital disruption in the new version of the Neo Tokyo Arena (Hacked) from Season 12.

The return of haunted hallows: The spooky in-game event will return later this season.​

Seasonal rewards and more: Competitive rewards for Season 11 will be distributed shortly after the start of Season 12.

Source: Psyonix

When does Rocket League Season 12 start?

At the time of writing this note, we tell you that we are not that far from the arrival of Season 12 of the competitive game of Psyonix and Epic Games.

According to official information revealed by Rocket League, season 12 will begin on September 6 at 9:00 a.m. Central Mexico time | 12:00 Argentine time. On the 5th we will have an update that will stop the game activities.

Excited? It smells like this could be a good season for players who love to participate in this video game that has been free-to-play for a few years now. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news

