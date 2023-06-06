













Rocket League reveals its season 11 and these are the details

The first thing you should know is that the nissan silvia racing car (hybrid hitbox) is the star vehicle of the Rocket Pass from season 11 Rocket League. It is worth noting that this car will be available to those who purchase the Rocket Pass Premium.

Also, players will have the opportunity to unlock the Nissan Silvia RLE in Rocket League, which is tuned up as they progress through the Rocket Pass. To advance in this battle pass, it is necessary to earn points, complete missions and other actions.

Source: Psyonix

The Nissan Silvia is one of the automaker’s most iconic cars and it’s worth noting that it’s also one of its most competitive vehicles. The best thing is that you can use it to score in the enemy goal by playing this title developed by Psyonix.

Source: Psyonix

What else does the Rocket League Season 11 Battle Pass bring?

Now that you know that Rocket League Season 11 starts on June 7, it might be worth knowing what you’ll be able to unlock if you purchase the Rocket Pass.

A brand new arena – Players will be able to join a match by the water in the new Season 11 Arena Estadio Vida.

Birthday Ball Limited Time Event – The 8th anniversary of Rocket League is coming up this summer, so it’s time to celebrate with another Birthday Ball LTE (limited time event). In the coming days, Psyonix will reveal more information.

Season 10 Rewards – Season 10 Competitive Rewards will be distributed shortly after Season 11 begins. The Season also introduces new holiday Competitive Tournament rewards and quality of life updates.

Every time a season starts is a good time to start or play again this popular title that combines soccer and cars in an experience that has managed to remain in the taste of the players.

Their tenth anniversary doesn't seem so far away and hopefully they have something great in store for us.