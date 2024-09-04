Fans of car-based soccer should be happy to know that Rocket League Season 16 is now live, and that means a new Battle Pass to enjoy, as well as arenas and other items to discover.

At the time of writing this note we can tell you that Rocket League Season 16 is now underway and its main feature is the arrival of the BMW 1 Series which you will get with the Rocket Pass Premium.

Source: Psyonix

Also, an arena is coming for this car game published by Epic Games: Drift Woods. This will be a new scenario that will bring more diversity to the game developed by Psyonix.

Source: Psyonix

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this season also brings the following improvements:

An improved demolition camera, which follows the path from where a vehicle was destroyed to its respawn point.

Darkest Depths Tournament Rewards: Bateye Topper, Gnaw’d Wheels, and Rocketmancer Goal Burst.

Premium Pass holders will also earn the winning sticker from the Rocket League x BMW contest taking place later this season.

Rocket League celebrates its world championship from September 10 to 15

The competitive scene of Rocket League continues with the World Championship that will take place from September 10 to 15.

The venue for the competition is Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, where the top 16 international teams will compete for world fame in front of a live audience with a prize pool of $1,165,000 USD from September 13-15.

Meanwhile, Psyonix also announced that the competitive tournament schedules will be updated. There will be new time slots in all regions. Even players in South Africa will have their tournaments on weekends.

Rocket League Season 16 will be available until December 4, 2024