Psyonix has revealed the next news that will have its star video game released several years ago, but that it still maintains a good stable player base. A few hours ago, Rocket League has released the trailer for season 3, offering very timely new content, without further information or details about it.

Through a video on his official YouTube account, Rocket League unveiled scant but striking news about its new season that will be officially launched on next April 7. The season is expected to last around 3 months, and more information about new content to come will be released in the coming weeks.

Rocket League Releases Season 3 Trailer

In the trailer we can see the new content that will come to this season, such as the next car called Tyranno. Together, there will be more than 70 new levels with “unique rewards”, which will be unlocked as we progress, as it counts Gamerant.

At the moment, few new features and functions have been announced for Rocket League, leaving fans of the title somewhat concerned about the lack of innovation in the content. It is expected that there new news in the coming weeks, Given that with 6 years in the market, the game may be suffering from a lack of new ideas for players.

The successful and lauded Rocket League is available for Xbox Series X / X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.