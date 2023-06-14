













Rocket League receives the Transformers and so you can get them

That’s right, the cars Rocket League now they will not only have their respective boosts, jumps and flights, they will also dance. Players will be able to drive bumblebee with which they will be able to celebrate in a very particular way that will surely fascinate them.

We will also have a package of transformers which comes with everything you need to celebrate like the greats after a victory. This bundle will be available from June 14 to June 27.

The best of this package bumblebee for Rocket League is that behind the car, when you win a game, you will be able to see it transformed, just like you see it in the movies or the same television series. The coolest thing is that there is a special animation if you take out the MVP of the match.

What comes with the Transformers pack? (worth 2,500 credits)

Bumblebee Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Bumblebee Engine Audio

Bumblebee Wheel

Optimus Prime Goal Explosion (800 separate credits)

Blueprint Bumblebee Player Banner

Two Transformers-themed Player Titles (300 separate credits)

It is worth noting that, even if you want to, bumblebee it will not be able to transform while you are participating in a match, it only happens during the celebrations. Also, the sound and tires in the package only work with this car.

This announcement comes on time because season number 11 has just started and many players are surely already unlocking all kinds of items and collecting credits for other purchases and this is one of them.

It is worth remembering that recently we saw the collaboration of Fast and furious and it was well worth it.