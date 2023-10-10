The Psyonix team announced that the trading between players inside Rocket League it will come removed in Decemberto fall within the new guidelines imposed by Epic Games regarding the purchase of cosmetic elements in games.
As reported on the official website, trading between players will therefore be eliminated December 5, 2023 at 4:00 pm PST, or midnight between December 5th and 6th 2023 in our area, thus giving time to organize in these months in view of the closure of this section.
Psyonix explains that it made this decision for align with Epic Games’ overall approach regarding cosmetic items in games and policies regarding item shops and the ability to trade and transfer these items.
Rocket League aligns with Epic Games guidelines
According to the team, “This opens up the possibility of future plans for some Rocket League vehicles that could be incorporated into other Epic Games games over time, supporting cross-game item ownership.”
The latter is a particularly interesting aspect of the question because it introduces a rather new topic, namely the possibility of transfer the purchased item from one game to anotherwhere this is supported.
In any case, the possibility of exchanging an unwanted object for another reward within the game will remain, while all external third-party services and sites that deal with the possibility of buying and selling Rocket League objects will be considered as fraud.
