The Psyonix team announced that the trading between players inside Rocket League it will come removed in Decemberto fall within the new guidelines imposed by Epic Games regarding the purchase of cosmetic elements in games.

As reported on the official website, trading between players will therefore be eliminated December 5, 2023 at 4:00 pm PST, or midnight between December 5th and 6th 2023 in our area, thus giving time to organize in these months in view of the closure of this section.

Psyonix explains that it made this decision for align with Epic Games’ overall approach regarding cosmetic items in games and policies regarding item shops and the ability to trade and transfer these items.