Juventus And DSYRE extension have announced the birth of a Rocket League team created to take part in eSport competitions dedicated to the famous Psyonix title, starting with the Italian Rocket League Championship 2023.

Capable of totaling over 87 million players after the transition to the free-to-play model, Rocket League has doubled its user base in the last five years, and a lively eSports community has also been born around this very solid system that has produced more than three hundred tournaments in 2022 alone.

The team created by Juventus and DSYRE is made up of three players: Davide “Davoof” Lo Cicero, Lorenzo “Dead-Monster” Tongiorgi and Ario “Arju” Berdin, selected based on their competitive successes with Rocket League, both at within the national territory and at European level.