Juventus And DSYRE extension have announced the birth of a Rocket League team created to take part in eSport competitions dedicated to the famous Psyonix title, starting with the Italian Rocket League Championship 2023.
Capable of totaling over 87 million players after the transition to the free-to-play model, Rocket League has doubled its user base in the last five years, and a lively eSports community has also been born around this very solid system that has produced more than three hundred tournaments in 2022 alone.
The team created by Juventus and DSYRE is made up of three players: Davide “Davoof” Lo Cicero, Lorenzo “Dead-Monster” Tongiorgi and Ario “Arju” Berdin, selected based on their competitive successes with Rocket League, both at within the national territory and at European level.
The statements
“The collaboration with the Rocket League DSYRE team confirms our commitment to eSports, demonstrating how innovation can unite the world of virtual and real football,” said Gianmarco Pino, Juventus Brand Manager.
“Together we want to engage the new generations in a way that reflects their passion for gaming and for Juventus by carrying forward Juventus’ winning tradition into new and exciting territories.”
“One of the reasons why DSYRE was born is to connect esports to related worlds, such as that of traditional sport”, said the president Andrea Cibelli instead.
“The new Rocket League team, which extends the spectrum of the collaboration with Juventus, is an example of this, and embodies this shared mission of success, innovation and entertainment for all audiences, guiding Juventus DSYRE towards new successes, both in sporting and brands”.
