Rocket league is one of the most played online multiplayer titles today. Whoever has changed their monetization scheme, which went from being paid to Free-to-Play or F2P helped a lot to increase its popularity.

It is for the same reason that it is an excellent platform to promote all kinds of causes, as on this occasion. This game joins the celebration of Women’s History Month, celebrated in some countries.

March is Women’s History Month

Among them are the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Women’s History Month It is celebrated from the 1st to the 31st of March, and it is during this that the International Women’s Day.

The latter takes place on the 8th of the current month. Psyonix, the company behind this title, has several events planned in the coming days. All to celebrate the players, and the details have already begun to appear.

Ford’s truck giant comes to Rocket League

What he announced this Friday is that there will be a free article in the Item Shop of Rocket league. It’s about the moving wheels Moonpaw.

These were designed by Lindsey, one of the studio artists who work with the game. These have an extremely elegant and refined design, where you can see a wolf howling at the full moon. In addition, the surface of the tires are adorned with tracks of this animal.

Psyonix and Rocket League join the party

These wheels will be available in game for a limited time. However, it is not the only initiative designed to commemorate this month and day.

So will a casual tournament, Goals For Change, which is focused on women in the community around this title. An important announcement is added to the aforementioned.

Psyonix has become a sponsor of Women’s Carball Championship (WCBC) Season 3. The final is tomorrow.

That in regard to its European side. Instead, the North American will take place on March 13. Both endings will be available through Twitch.

It is certainly important that Pysonix has decided to join this international effort to commemorate the Women’s History Month and the International Women’s Day. The month is still a long way from the end, so more could be expected from you from this company.

