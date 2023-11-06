













This will be available starting November 7 and will include three decals, the Ka-chow goal explosion, and much more. It should be noted that with the arrival of this content to the game comes something ‘special’.

What are we referring to? What happens is that the body of Lightning McQueen to Rocket League It is the first that has dynamic expressions.

So the Lightning will look around as it crosses the Arena and focus its gaze as it reaches supersonic speeds.

Included in the pack that includes this skin are three different versions of the Route 66 icon. One of them is the classic Rust-eze decal that has the number 95 on the side and a lightning bolt.

Fountain: Psyonix.

Another decal that reaches Rocket League with Lightning McQueen is the one from Cruisin’, and the remaining one is from Dinoco. The fact that there is a red and a blue decoration allows each to be assigned to a team color in the player’s garage.

In addition to the Ka-chow goal explosion there is the player’s anthem ‘Life Is A Highway‘ by Rascal Flatts. To the above we must add the Lightyear Racing, Lightyear Dinoco and Lightyear Whitewall wheels to complement everything.

The Lightning McQueen car, Ka-chow goal blast, and anthem will also be available for individual purchase. This Rocket League mega pack costs 2,500 credits and the full list of what it includes is as follows:

Car Lightning McQueen (Hitbox Dominus)

Rust-eze Decal

Dinoco Decal

Cruisin’ Decal

Lightyear Racing Wheels

Lightyear Dinoco wheels

Lightyear Whitewall Wheels

Ka-chow goal explosion

Lightning McQueen Player Sign

Player Anthem ‘Life Is A Highway’ by Rascal Flatts

