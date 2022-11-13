The World Cup is fast approaching and that is why Rocket League you are ready to receive it. All thanks to Psyonix’s partnership with Nike; in conjunction with this sports brand, it has created the Nike FC Cup.

This event will take place from November 17 to December 6 and will include challenges and rewards within Rocket League. But it will also include other very attractive novelties.

The Nike FC Cup will be in effect for several weeks. The first content will arrive on November 17 and that same month, but on the 30th, the second will arrive.

We Recommend: Rocket League summons the legends of horror movies with mythical movie villains.

Regarding the first, it includes the Nike FC Cup event with 10 challenges to win player flags and country stickers.

The challenges can be completed until December 6. The same is the Fan Clash, where you can choose from more than 40 teams of nations to represent.

Font: Psyonix.

To participate in Fan Clash players must register on the website which will be online on November 17th. Earning points is necessary in order to get your team to the top of the Fan Clash leaderboard.

Those who make up the winning team will receive the Nike FC Cup MVP title and the top four will receive the Nike FC 2022 Titanium White Explosion of Goal. The Fan Clash will end on November 30.

Font: Psyonix.

From November 17 there will be Nike World Cup related items in the store Rocket League. That’s the case with the Nike Next Generation and Nike CR7 packs.

The latter features a decal inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mercurial CR7 boot. Both packages will be available until December 6. As for the second content, which will be released on November 30, it brings a new game mode.

Font: Psyonix.

This modality is called Nike FC Showdown LTM and is for a limited time, in addition to having a Nike setting; this will include a new version of the Champion’s Field.

This mode is type 4 vs. 4 where the normal ball is now a Nike ball so the speed will be faster and the bounce is reduced.

This way of playing will remain available until December 14. The Rocket League store will also have more World Cup and Nike items.

In addition to Rocket League we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.