













Rocket League celebrates its eighth anniversary with a special event







To carry out the celebration Rocket League, We will have the return of the Birthday Ball, which includes challenges and event rewards, two limited time modes and birthday-themed items in the item shop.

The celebration is already underway, however, the birthday of Rocket League will be held on July 7.

However, What’s so special about the Birthday Ball?

Event Challenges: Players can complete challenges to unlock a variety of rewards, including an 8th Anniversary Crown Player Banner, a “Hemi Birthday” Player Anthem, and up to 300 Credits! Golden Eggs can also be obtained, which will unlock items from Champions Series 1-4.

Players can complete challenges to unlock a variety of rewards, including an 8th Anniversary Crown Player Banner, a “Hemi Birthday” Player Anthem, and up to 300 Credits! Golden Eggs can also be obtained, which will unlock items from Champions Series 1-4. Limited Time Modes: 3v3 Supercube will be available from June 28 to July 5 and 2v2 Beach Ball will be available from July 5 to 12.

Don’t lose sight of that Birthday Ball will be available until July 12.

Source: Psyonix

We Also Recommend: Rocket League Travels To A Galaxy Far Far Away With A Star Wars Collaboration

Rocket League will also have – in some way – gifts

The eighth anniversary of Rocket League It comes with various rewards for overcoming certain challenges.

8th Birthday Crown Player Banner

8th Birthday Avatar Border

Golden Egg ’23

Hemi Birthday Player Anthem

Waned Flame Boost

Waned Flame Trail

Via Birthday Ball, players can win up to 5 Golden Eggs with which they can unlock items from Championship Series 1-4. These work the same way as gold rewards, you complete the challenges, then open them in your inventory and unlock what you got.

Source: Psyonix

It is worth noting that we will also have objects in the store that will be available on the following dates:

June 28 – July 5: Titanium White Fennec (800 credits)

June 28 – July 1: Storm Watch: Noire Decal (2000 credits)

July 2 – July 3: Huntress Formal Fennec Decal (300 credits)

July 4 – July 5: Startrack: Noire Boost (400 credits)

July 6 – July 7: Battle-Cars Anniversary Cake: Noire Topper (200 credits)

July 7 – July 8: Cupcake Anniversary: ​​Noire Antenna (300 credits)

July 10 – July 11: Party Time: Noire Goal Explosion (2000 credits)

It goes without saying that this is a good opportunity to play Rocket League because you can always play and you will have fun. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)