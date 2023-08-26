













Rocket League announces new collaboration with PUMA









At the time of reading this article and until September 5, 2023 you will be able to find the new content of COUGAR dedicated to Rocket League. You will find Octane and Fennec decals based on the design of the shirts of the aforementioned successful clubs.

You’ll also find two themed wheels and a PUMA player banner. It is worth not forgetting that this content is available from August 24 to September 5.

Users will be able to purchase the PUMA Octane Pack for 1,100 credits, the PUMA Fennec Pack for 1,100 credits, or the PUMA Mega Pack that includes all content for 2,000 credits.

Source: Psyonix

This is a good opportunity for fans of the AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Olympique de Marseille to wear their colors in this soccer and car game that has a large number of players.

